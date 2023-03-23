Italy Vs England Live Streaming: How To Watch UEFA Euro Qualifier In India, UK And US?

UEFA Euro Qualifier: Italy will host familiar foe England in a UEFA Euro Qualifier at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on Friday. The Three Lions had to digest a bitter defeat at the hands of the Azzurri in the final of the last European Championship and they will be determined to avenge their loss. Group C also consists of Malta, North Macedonia and Ukraine.

It hasn't been a smooth ride for Italy who failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup for the second consecutive time after missing out earlier in 2018. This upcoming European Championship will be a stern test for them and beating England could be a stepping stone on their path.

Where is Italy vs England match being held?

The UEFA Euro Qualifier match between Italy and England will be held at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples.

When will the Italy vs England match begin?

The UEFA Euro Qualifier match between Italy vs England will begin on Friday at 1:15 AM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of the Italy vs England match in India?

The UEFA Euro Qualifier match between Italy vs England will be televised live on Sony Sports Network across India. The match will start at 1:15 AM IST on Friday.

How to watch the live streaming of Italy vs England match in India?

The live stream of the UEFA Euro Qualifier match between Italy vs England will be available on the Sony LIV app and website. The match will start at 1:15 AM IST on Friday.

How to watch Italy vs England match in the UK?

Channel 4 picked up the exclusive rights of England's UEFA Euro Qualifiers and UK football lovers will be able to watch Italy vs England match on that channel. The live stream will be available on All4 and the match will start in the UK at 7:45 PM on Thursday.

How to watch Italy vs England match in the USA?