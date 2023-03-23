UEFA Euro Qualifier: Is Cristiano Ronaldo Playing For Portugal Against Liechtenstein?

UEFA Euro Qualifier: Cristiano Ronaldo is back in the Portugal fold as the European giants will face Liechtenstein in the Euro 2024 Qualifiers on Friday in Lisbon. Following Portugal's disheartening performance in the World Cup, Ronaldo's international future was under wraps. But as Roberto Martinez called the player for the first time since taking over the charge it became very evident the 38-year-old will play a pivotal role for Portugal.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo play against Liechtenstein in the UEFA Euro Qualifier?

Ronaldo's sensational exit from Manchester United following an explosive interview with English journalist Piers Morgan appeared to be an end to his European ambitions but the former Real Madrid forward is gunning to brighten his international career as it seems. He could be on the brink of a record if he ends up playing a part against Liechtenstein. CR7 aka Ronaldo could become the only footballer to have the most number of appearances in international football. Martinez indicated he is ready to offer the player a chance but a place in the starting lineup might not be in the offing.

Martinez further said:

We're going to start a footballing process to try to get to know all the players that could make it to the national team.We're going to give all the players an opportunity and respect all those who are already in the national team. Cristiano is one of them.

Portugal vs Liechtenstein UEFA Euro Qualifiers Live Streaming

Where is Portugal vs Liechtenstein match being held?

The UEFA Euro Qualifier match between Portugal and Liechtenstein will be played at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon.

When will Portugal vs Liechtenstein match begin?

The UEFA Euro Qualifier match between Portugal and Liechtenstein will begin on Friday at 1:15 AM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of Portugal vs Liechtenstein match in India?

The UEFA Euro Qualifier match between Portugal and Liechtenstein will be shown live on Sony Sports Network across India. The match will start at 1:15 AM IST on Friday.

How to watch the live streaming of the Portugal vs Liechtenstein match in India?

The live stream of the UEFA Euro Qualifier match between Portugal and Liechtenstein will be available on the Sony LIV app and website. The match will start at 1:15 AM IST on Friday.

How to watch Portugal vs Liechtenstein match in the UK?

The UEFA Euro Qualifier match between Portugal and Liechtenstein will be shown live on Viaplay UK. The live stream will be available on Viaplay Extra. The match will start in the UK at 7:45 PM on Thursday.

How to watch Portugal vs Liechtenstein match in the USA?