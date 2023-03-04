On Friday, the ISL match between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters became a subject of major controversy as Sunil Chhetri chipped in a free-kick goal, apparently not waiting for the referee to give the go-ahead. The goal was allowed by the referee and Bengaluru on the night led 1-0.

The Kerala Blasters players who were at sixes and sevens at the juncture felt they have been hard done by the decision. The episode commenced an argument between Blasters coach Ivan Vukomanovic, who later signaled his players to discontinue their participation on the pitch and walked out. The players walked out with 20 minutes remaining on the clock. In the end, Blasters' act was seen as forfeiture from the match and thus Bengaluru FC were awarded a 1-0 win.

Following the controversy that ensued with his goal, Sunil Chhetri has come out to give his take on the walkout staged by Kerala Blasters players in Bengaluru. "I don't know what happened. I'm still trying to figure it out. In 22 years of my career, I've never seen this," Chhetri was quoted as saying by ESPN. "And I'm not saying it in a negative or positive way, but just a strange way. We are very happy to be on the happy side of it. We can't wait to go to Mumbai and play the champions."

Watch the goal that caused controversy

A cheeky free-kick by @chetrisunil11 earned him the Hero of the Match for #BFCKBFC! 👊🔵#HeroISL #HeroISLPlayoffs #LetsFootball #BengaluruFC #SunilChhetri pic.twitter.com/G5VprhaWww

— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) March 3, 2023

Reaction after Goal

The goal taken by sunil chettri shouldn’t have been allowed. And what kerala did was also not good. An absolute disgrace from the referee and especially chettri. This shows the poor standards of ISL.#ISL #KeralaBlasters #BengaluruFC — abu (@therealabu) March 3, 2023

In the history of ISL some unforgettable moments are captured!!! 📸

Look into this Ivan vukomanovic calling off his players after Sunil chettri scores a early free-kick.

Roy Krishna is waiting he is in chill mode !!!#KeralaBlasters#WeAreBFC #KBFCBFC #KBFC pic.twitter.com/SfcGsD8aOm — Football Express India (@FExpressIndia) March 3, 2023