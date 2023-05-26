Ivan Toney Makes First Statement After Report On Betting On Brentford To Lose Emerges

The FA banned Ivan Toney for eight months from professional football. They put the ban after an extensive investigation into the striker. The precise nature of the problems had not been revealed. But the FA has now released its full report, declaring that the 27-year-old initially lied about betting and providing insider information.

Some recent reports have uncovered Ivan Toney’s full details on gambling. The Brentford striker claims to have placed 13 bets against his own club.

The reports say that the English Striker had bet on the Premier League club, Newcastle United, losing on three events. Although, Toney was on loan at Wigan Athletic and did not take part in the Magpies fixtures. Ivan Toney’s betting was in his parent club.

Read More: 'Lionel Messi Is Coming To Al-Hilal, Accompanied By Angel Di Maria And Busquets': Report

However, Brentford released a statement this Friday on Ivan Toney's betting news:

"Brentford FC has received and accepted the written reasons of an independent Regulatory Commission that handed Ivan Toney an eight-month ban from all football and football-related activity after he admitted breaches of FA Rule E8, relating to placing bets on football," the Premier League club said.

"The judgement has been published on the FA website. Ivan and Brentford FC accept that offences were committed, and sanctions were inevitable.

"The commission noted that none of the charges related to events where Ivan could negatively impact his own team."

What statement did Ivan Toney make on this issue?

The famous EPL striker has recently made a statement on Twitter: "I'll speak soon with no filter."

I’ll speak soon with no filter. — Ivan Toney (@ivantoney24) May 26, 2023

Other disclosures from the investigation included the striker telling a fellow that he would start his team's next game in March 2018.

He has also utilized a mate's account to place bets after initially denying the allegations and has lied during his first interview with FA.

According to the reports of FA, the English striker has been interpreted with gambling addiction and was advised to seek psychological help. Paul Merson has formerly tried to help him with the addiction and claims that Ivan shouldn't have got such a lengthy ban.

Read More: 'There is only one truth': Lionel Messi releases official statement on transfer rumours

Toney is not allowed to train or play until January next year. The England National Team manager recently said that the punishment was not correct. The striker has been regarded as a potential signing for Manchester United and Chelsea in the summer of 2023. However, his ban has generated problems for his future.

Although he will be unavailable for the first half of the season, some Chelsea fans have urged Todd Boehly to bring the player to Stamford Bridge.