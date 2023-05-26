'Lionel Messi Is Coming To Al-Hilal, Accompanied By Angel Di Maria And Busquets': Report

Sergio Busquets became the latest player who bid farewell to Barcelona at the end of this current season. The Catalans lifted the La Liga title in this campaign and will probably undergo a massive squad overhaul in the summer transfer window. Barcelona has also been linked with a move for Lionel Messi, as the forward is poised to leave Paris Saint Germain when his contract expires.

As per the latest reports, Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Hilal is the frontrunner to bring in Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets alongside Ángel di María. Football journalist Al-Shenaif claimed that the Saudi Pro League side would be signing the trio in the summer. “Messi is coming to Al-Hilal, accompanied by Di Maria and Busquets,” he said on SBC.

Messi was the subject of a world record €400 million offer from Al-Hilal last month. But there was no confirmation whether he accepted or rejected the offer. Messi's entourage did release a statement to clear the air, but it is almost certain that the PSG star will be ready to move in the summer.

Busquets also decided to terminate his 15-year-long association with Barcelona, and the Spanish midfielder remains one of the most coveted players despite his growing age. Busquets have been a regular fixture in the middle of the park for Xavi, and he still has a few years left in him.

Di Maria is also on the brink of leaving Juventus since signing for them on a free transfer last summer. The Argentine international was expected to sign an extension deal, but as the club was sanctioned with a points deduction, it might cost them a place in the Champions League. It could further bring in financial implications, so the Old Lady of Turin is not so convinced with their earlier plans.

Al-Hilal is currently fourth in the Saudi Pro League and recently lost to the Urawa Reds in the final of the AFC Champions League. They are planning some sensational transfer coup and if they manage to land Messi with the other two players, it could emerge as one of the most massive transfer deals ever done by an Asian club.