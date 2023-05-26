Mohamed Salah Shares Heartbreaking Post After Liverpool Fail To Qualify For Champions Leag

Liverpool and Egypt’s forward admits he is not happy as the club has failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season. The news was confirmed after Manchester United beat Chelsea 4-1 at the Kingdom of Dreams. Goals from Casemiro, Anthony Martial, Bruno Fernandes, and Marcus Rashford ensured Liverpool’s partake in the UEFA Europa League in the 2023–2024 season.

Mohamed Salah has accepted that Liverpool FC players have disappointed themselves and the fans, as the club failed to achieve the bare minimum.

The Egyptian penned on social media: "I’m totally devastated. There’s absolutely no excuse for this. We had everything we needed to make it to next year’s Champions League and we failed.

'We are Liverpool and qualifying to the competition is the bare minimum. I am sorry but it’s too soon for an uplifting or optimistic post. We let you and ourselves down."

I’m totally devastated. There’s absolutely no excuse for this. We had everything we needed to make it to next year’s Champions League and we failed. We are Liverpool and qualifying to the competition is the bare minimum. I am sorry but it’s too soon for an uplifting or optimistic… pic.twitter.com/qZmA9WsueM — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) May 25, 2023

Which teams have qualified for the UEFA Champions League?

The top 4 teams to qualify for the league are Manchester City, Arsenal, Newcastle United, and Manchester United. Erik ten Hag looked pumped in Thursday’s battle as they are heading to Europe’s top competition next season. They managed to finish in the top 4 after winning the Carabao Cup this year, and they have another chance to secure another trophy this year. The team plays Manchester City on June 3, 2023, in the final round of the FA Cup.

Mohamed Salah had every right to be devastated after Liverpool FC’s disappointing season. Meanwhile, Newcastle United secured their slim return to the UEFA Champions League in almost two decades after drawing with Leicester on Monday.

Salah and his team will compete in the UEFA Europa League for the first time since 2015-2016. The last time the team engaged in, they reached the competition’s final. However, the team lost to the Spanish giants, Sevilla.

Despite having a challenging season, the Reds recently went on a seven-match winning streak, which coincided with United’s patchy performance. But their tenuous chances of making it into the Champions League were all but destroyed by the 1-1 draw with Aston Villa last weekend.