Jadon Sancho Affected By Man United Transfer Rumours, Claims Dortmund Boss

Concerns regarding Jadon Sancho's form are growing in the Borussia Dortmund camp with the England international having endured a slow start to the season. The 20-year-old has only scored a solitary goal so far in six matches this campaign against Duisburg in the German Cup. Sancho was subject to massive interest from Manchester United this summer and BVB boss Lucien Favre believes that the transfer saga has taken a toll on the right-winger.

Jadon Sancho to Man United rumours behind England international's slow start believes Dortmund boss

Jadon Sancho was extensively linked with a move to Old Trafford with the 20-year-old being earmarked as manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's number one priority. However, after weeks of negotiations, the Red Devils failed to meet BVB's £108 million asking price and the England international stayed put at Signal Iduna Park. The Dortmund star had already agreed on personal terms with Man United and was keen on pursuing the move which eventually was cut short.

Borussia Dortmund's head coach Lucien Favre suggested Jadon Sancho's slow start to the new season could be down to a hangover from Manchester United's summer-long pursuit of the England international #muzone [men] — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) October 27, 2020

Sancho has since failed to meet the heights of his first two seasons in Germany, which established him as one of the most promising young wingers in European football. The 20-year-old has also failed to shine while on duty with England this term and was caught partying in the run-up to the international fixtures, breaching COVID-19 protocols. Addressing Jadon Sancho's poor form, Lucien Favre said he believes rumours linking him to England could have had an influence.

Favre: “Every player has slow periods. There was a lot of talk about Jadon during the summer — something like that can be a factor. No player is consistently in top form for an entire year, that's impossible. You have to accept that." #muzone [men] — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) October 27, 2020

Asked about Jadon Sancho's form ahead of Dortmund's Champions League clash against Zenit, Lucien Favre said that every player has weaker phases and one cannot expect them to be in top form throughout the year. The 62-year-old said that speculation regarding Sancho's future could have also had an influence and he has to accept the reality of the situation.

Despite the 20-year-old's poor form, Dortmund have got off to a flyer and find themselves third in the Bundesliga standings. Favre will hope that Sancho can return to top form when they welcome Zenit. The Bundesliga giants lost their opener to Lazio and need a win to boost their chances of qualifying for the knockouts.

Man United transfer news: Red Devils keen on Haaland, Sancho double swoop

According to a report by The Athletic, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer still has plans to enhance his forward options and will again look to bring Erling Haaland to Old Trafford. The Red Devils' interest in Haaland doesn't end their admiration for Sancho and Man United could plan a double swoop for the duo in the summer of 2022.

The duo could cost a combined £176 million and will add a further dimension to the Red Devils' attack, which already boasts the likes of Edinson Cavani, Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and Mason Greenwood.

(Image Courtesy: Jadon Sancho Instagram)