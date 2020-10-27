Erling Haaland Remains Man United And Solskjaer's Top Striker Target For Summer Of 2022?

As Erling Haaland hits the back of the net time and again for Borussia Dortmund, Manchester United rue their missed opportunity. Their plight is aggravated further when it is Jadon Sancho who has delivered an inch-perfect pass, or the first to reach the Norweigan international as they celebrate a well-executed finish. Despite their blushes in the transfer market, the Red Devils are still hopeful of completing an Erling Haaland transfer in the future, with the player having close links with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Also Read: Van De Beek Shouldn't Have Signed For Man United, Claims Van Basten After Chelsea Omission

Man United transfer news: Red Devils hopeful of Haaland move despite earlier setback

According to a report by The Athletic, Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer still has plans to enhance his forward options and will again look bring Haaland to Man United. The Norweigan striker joined Borussia Dortmund in January earlier this year after the Premier League outfit failed to fulfill agent Mino Raiola's wish for a release clause. Manchester United are confident that despite their failure to secure an Erling Haaland transfer last time out, relations between Solskjaer and the striker have not dwindled.

Also Read: Luka Modric Rules Out Emotional Tottenham Reunion With Gareth Bale, Claims he’s "too Old"

The Man United boss wanted the now-Dortmund striker at Old Trafford at the earliest opportunity and could prise him out of Dortmund. Raiola has set the Haaland release clause at approximately £68 million, which can be triggered in the summer of 2022. The Red Devils could offer a significant fee upfront a summer before if the 20-year-old expresses his intention to move on from Signal Iduna Park. Reports suggest that Solskjaer, who managed Haaland at Molde, believes that the Dortmund striker will become Europe's elite striker in the next decade and justifies the high price tag.

Also Read: Real Madrid Midfielder Isco Caught On Camera Hitting Out At Zidane Over Lack Of Minutes

Erling Braut Håland is at the top of Solskjær's list for a long-term centre-forward. Bridges remain intact between Solskjær and Håland despite negotiations with Mino Raiola ending fractiously last year #mulive [@lauriewhitwell] — utdreport (@utdreport) October 26, 2020

Despite the breakdown in talks this summer, Haaland's teammate Jadon Sancho also remains a No.1 priority for the Red Devils. While the England international's protracted Number 7 was handed out to Edinson Cavani, the Red Devils still have a willingness to get the deal over the line. Sancho and Haaland have linked up brilliantly in the Bundesliga, and along with the likes of Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and Mason Greenwood, will add another dimension to Solskjaer's attack.

The duo will cost a fee in the region of £176 million. However, deals between Dortmund and Man United are hardly straightforward and it remains to be seen how Red Devils respond after the Sancho saga and the Jude Bellingham episode, which saw the Birmingham City starlet ditch Old Trafford for Germany.

Also Read: Paul Pogba Set For Cameo Role At Man United After Differences Over Position With Solksjaer

(Image Courtesy: Erling Haaland Instagram)