Jadon Sancho Misses Sitter During Dortmund's Win Over Wolfsburg, Man Utd Fans Mock Forward

Jadon Sancho has had a season to forget so far. The England international was Manchester United’s No.1 target in the summer and was keen on a return to his home country, but the Red Devils failed to match Dortmund’s asking price and the move never materialised. The 21-year-old has been a shadow of his regular self since then, and his form has nosedived this season, especially in the Bundesliga.

Dortmund vs Wolfsburg: Jadon Sancho misses shock open goal during Bundesliga clash

Jadon Sancho’s goal-scoring blushes were on the forefront again during Borussia Dortmund’s clash against Wolfsburg on Sunday. The England international was inside the penalty area when the ball ricocheted into his path with Wolfsburg keeper Koen Casteels scrambling to get back into position. In what should have been an easy goal, Sancho complicated the simple tap in as he tried to be too precise with a side-footed effort and missed the chance.

The England international's form meant that Manchester United believe that they indeed dodged a bullet in the summer, but could soon re-ignite their interest in January or the summer. Fans were in disbelief by the Sancho miss and voiced out the same on Twitter. Red Devils fans have always kept tabs on Sancho since his failed summer transfer, and quickly trolled the 21-year-old and Dortmund's €120 million asking price for his services.

Sancho however quickly redeemed himself after a disastrous first half to help Dortmund seal a comfortable 2-0 win in the end. The 21-year-old had failed to score in 11 Bundesliga games heading into the Dortmund vs Wolfsburg clash but ended his drought with a neat finish in stoppage time to earn his side the three points. Earlier in the half, the former Man City youth product had assisted Manuel Akanji's opener and thus played a part in both goals in his first game of the new year. The Black and Yellow will be pleased that the Sancho goal drought came to an end, as they look to plug the gap to the top of the Bundesliga standings.

Jadon Sancho vs Wolfsburg pic.twitter.com/GgLWA3Tku5 — Thiago 🐺 (@HMDComps) January 3, 2021

Manchester United have maintained their interest in Jadon Sancho despite their failed attempt in the summer. The England international is highly rated by Ole Gunnar Solskaer, and a move in the January or in the summer could materialise for the 21-year-old. Sancho's arrival in the mid-season could help the Red Devils continue their surprise title challenge, as Man United are level on points with Liverpool, at the end of 16 games.

(Image Courtesy: Dortmund Instagram)