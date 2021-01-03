Mikel Arteta Reckons Arsenal Can Play With More Freedom Post Big Win Over West Bromwich

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta believes that his side can now play with more freedom after returning with some wins in the ongoing Premier League 2020-21 season. Arteta's remarks came after his side had decimated West Bromwich Albion by a 4-0 margin at The Hawthorns on Saturday.

'Brings a different momentum': Mikel Arteta

"I hope so, at least the energy and the convincing momentum that you get from everybody that is involved, it's much more positive. At the end of the day, I wasn't that concerned with the performances. I think we lost games when we were really unlucky and most of them it was our own fault because we made some errors and we lack some discipline in certain moments," Goal.com quoted Arteta as saying. "But you need to win football matches and now this brings a different momentum, a different energy, and now the players get the handbrake off and you can see that they are more free to play," he added.

A comprehensive win for Arsenal

The 'Gunners' started the year on a very good note by winning their away fixture. They ensured that they kept ' The Baggies' at bay right from the word 'Go' and were eventually rewarded for it as all members of the visiting team chipped in together as they ended up registering an emphatic win.

Scottish left-back Kieran Tierney drew first blood in the 23rd minute and English left midfielder Bukayo Saka struck after five minutes as Arsenal ensured that they were dominant throughout the first half. Things were no different in the second half either as the visitors continued their dominance yet again. French forward Alexandre Lacazette's brace in the 60th and 64th minutes respectively ensured that the home team had no chance to stage a comeback in the contest.

By the virtue of this win, the Gunners are now at the 11th position in the Premier League points table with seven wins from 17 matches and 23 points in their tally. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang & Co. will next be seen in action during their 3rd round FA Cup match against Newcastle United FC at the Emirates Stadium next Saturday i.e. January 9.

They will then be hosting the 14th-placed Crystal Palace at the same venue in their next Premier League fixture on Friday, January 15.

