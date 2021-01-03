New Manager Mauricio Pochettino Wants Players To Be Deserving Enough To Wear PSG Jersey

Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) newly-appointed manager Mauricio Pochettino said that all his players need to be deserving to don the jersey of the club. The Argentine replaced Thomas Tuchel after the French club had officially confirmed the sacking of its former coach. Under Tuchel, PSG had reached the finals of the Champions League 2019-20, and the side had to suffer a loss against Bayern Munich in the summit clash.

'It's always been about excellence': Mauricio Pochettino

"In this club, it's always been about excellence, the players have to deserve to wear the jersey. I think that it's a fantastic squad and I think that we can accomplish what this club and the players want because they are competitors and they want to lift trophies," the official website of PSG quoted Pochettino as saying. "Our main goal is to make sure everyone is heading in the same direction. We want to put a mentality in place, philosophy and that everyone takes part. The idea is for everyone to want to win for the club more than anything else. We want to be a strong club with a strong structure," he added.

Mauricio Pochettino's association with PSG

The former Argentine center-back has signed a contract with Paris Saint-Germain F.C. till June 30, 2022, which also comes with an option for an extra year. In fact, the former Tottenham Hotspurs manager was associated with the club in the early 2000s. The 48-year-old had led the French professional football club and had represented the Paris-based franchise from 2001 to 2003 where he had succeeded in finding the back of the net six times in the 95 matches that he had got to feature in.

The French-based club currently occupies the third position in the 2020/21 Ligue 1 standings with 11 wins from 17 matches and 35 points in their tally. The Marquinhos-led side will next be seen in action against St-Etienne at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium next Thursday i.e. January 7.

(With ANI Inputs)