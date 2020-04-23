James Rodriguez Linked To Inter Miami As David Beckham Contacts Real Madrid Boss: Reports

Despite being out of favour at Real Madrid for over three seasons now, James Rodriguez has failed to engineer a permanent move away from the club. However, the rumour mill continues to link the Colombian with a move away from the Bernabeu. According to the latest reports, Inter Miami owner and former Real Madrid star David Beckham has earmarked James Rodriguez to be the face of his MLS franchise, Inter Miami.

James Rodriguez transfer: Columbian linked to MLS

Multiple reports have indicated David Beckham has been in contact with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez to discuss the possibility of a James Rodriguez transfer in the summer. The Columbian will enter the final year of his contract at Real Madrid and reports suggest Florentino Perez will look to sell Rodriguez instead of losing him for free in 2021.

Having joined Real Madrid after his standout performance in the 2014 World Cup, James Rodriguez failed to earn a regular starting role at the club. A loan move at Bayern Munich followed from 2017-19. However, Bayern opted against a permanent transfer and Rodriguez was once again back at the Bernabeu.

According to Goal, David Beckham will look to leverage his good relationship with Perez in order to beat the competition and secure a James Rodriguez transfer this summer. Despite struggling to make an impact at club level, reports state Beckham and his team consider James Rodriguez to be a great footballer. Furthermore, the 28-year-old could be the marquee signing at Inter Miami to boost the franchise's commercial appeal.

James Rodriguez is not the first big name to be linked with David Beckham's Inter Miami. Even before Miami began their debut MLS campaign, the David Beckham-owned franchise was linked to stars like Edinson Cavani, Luka Modric, David Silva and others. Certain reports even linked Inter Miami to the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

As for Rodriguez, the 28-year-old just featured 13 times for Real Madrid this campaign and managed a solitary goal. James Rodriguez remains a wanted man as clubs like Juventus, Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and even Wolves have reportedly registered an interest in the Real Madrid attacker.

