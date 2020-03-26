Arsenal Set To Do 'whatever It Takes' To Sign Real Madrid Playmaker James Rodriguez

James Rodriguez was supposed to be the next Real Madrid superstar, but the Colombian's career has taken a massive turn in the last couple of seasons. James Rodriguez shot to fame after the 2014 World Cup and his brilliant form in the tournament secured him a transfer to LaLiga giants Real Madrid. However, the star couldn't live up to expectations and soon lost his place in the team. James Rodriguez joined Real Madrid for a whopping sum of £63 million. Real Madrid tried to offload the player to Bayern Munich last season. However, the Bavarians were reluctant to take him on a permanent transfer, instead opting for a loan deal.

Also Read | England Footballers Call For Social Distancing As Boris Johnson Declares National Lockdown

Arsenal transfer news: Gunners to bid for James Rodriguez

James Rodriguez spent two years on loan at Bayern Munich before returning back to the Real Madrid setup in 2019. However, the Colombian couldn't grab Zinedine Zidane's attention as he has been off the pitch for most of the season. James Rodriguez is 28 years old now and it is difficult to see him forcing his way into being a regular at the Bernabeu. Fortunately for the 2014 World Cup star, Arsenal are keen on bringing Rodriguez to the Emirates.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Shows Off Abs In Another Home Workout During Coronavirus Lockdown

As reported by The Sun, Arsenal are looking to make James Rodriguez their top priority this summer and will look to seal the deal with Real Madrid. Arsenal have suffered from a lack of creativity in the last few seasons with Mesut Ozil failing to recapture his best form. Mikel Arteta replaced Unai Emery as Arsenal manager in the middle of 2019-20 season and things have started to pick up for the Gunners since then. Arsenal players have gone on record to say that the dressing room feels more positive since the arrival of Arteta.

Also Read | Real Madrid Star Gareth Bale's 'Stay At Home Challenge' Involves Golf And NOT Football

Arsenal transfer news rumours indicate that the Gunners are ready to permanently sign Dani Ceballos when his loan tenure ends in 2020. The Gunners already have the likes of Mesut Ozil, Lucas Torrera and Matteo Guendouzi in midfield and the addition of James Rodriguez with a permanent deal for Ceballos will be a big boost for the side as they look to once again compete for the title and in Europe.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Crosses 8 Years Of Becoming Fastest Player To Score 100 LaLiga Goals