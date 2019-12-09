Jamie Vardy Scores In 8 Consecutive PL Games; Second To Do So After Van Nistelrooy

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy scored twice against Aston Villa to ensure his side’s victory in the Premier League. The brace meant that Vardy has registered a new record to his name. Vardy has scored in eight consecutive Premier League games, equalling the record set by former Manchester United star Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Jamie Vardy has scored in eight consecutive Premier League games this season

Jamie Vardy had scored in 11 consecutive Premier League games in the 2015-16 season. This scoring streak meant that Vardy holds the Premier League record for scoring in most consecutive games. After scoring in eight consecutive games for the second time, Vardy has levelled up with former Manchester United star Ruud van Nistelrooy, who is the only other player to have done it in the Premier League. Vardy has scored 16 goals already, halfway into the Premier League this season.

Here's how we made it 8️⃣ Premier League wins in a row 🤩 pic.twitter.com/dSJjCtRoVF — Leicester City (@LCFC) December 8, 2019

Jamie Vardy had recently spoken about his phenomenal form this season

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy had opened up on his recent form in the Premier League. According to Vardy, his decision to quit England has been instrumental for his phenomenal form this season. During the World Cup, Vardy had started just once, while he had three appearances as a substitute for England manager Gareth Southgate.

While speaking to the media, Vardy had stated that he had decided to retire from the national team because he needed adequate rest. He believed that his decision to quit has definitely helped his form immensely. His present form has been compared to his form in the 2015-16 season, in which Leicester City had won the Premier League. Jamie Vardy had scored 24 Premier League goals that term.

Leicester City are second in the Premier League points table

Leicester City defeated Aston Villa with a 4-1 scoreline. Apart from Vardy who scored twice, Kelechi Iheanacho and Jonny Evans also scored for the side. They are now on a nine-game winning streak, with their last defeat against Liverpool in October 2019. Leicester City are placed second in the Premier League table with 38 points, eight points adrift league leaders Liverpool.

