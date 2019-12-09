Leicester City Make Club History After A 4-1 Win Over Aston Villa

Leicester City continued their magnificent run in the Premier League after registering a dominating win over Aston Villa 4-1. Jamie Vardy was on the scoresheet twice, and so were Kelechi Iheanacho and Jonny Evans. The win meant that the club levelled a club record of eight consecutive victories.

Leicester City's level historical record

The win also meant that Leicester City kept closed heels on Liverpool at the top of the table and reduced the deficit by eight points.

Vardy opened their scoring in the 20th minute and Kelechi Iheanacho doubled the lead four minutes before halftime. Jack Grealish pulled a goal back in first-half stoppage time but Jonny Evans' header after the break restored Leicester's two-goal advantage. Vardy wrapped the game up with 15 minutes left and the striker is three games from matching his record of scoring in 11 straight Premier League games in the title-winning campaign.

While speaking to the in-house media channel, Rodgers said, "It feels great. It was a real historical performance by the team and to play that well to mark that was obviously very, very pleasing. I thought we were outstanding from the first whistle. We could have had more goals if we were a bit cleaner on the passing and obviously Tom [Heaton] made some great saves in goal. Overall, it was a brilliant team performance and a great win for us."

Villa's Dean Smith said, "You can’t expect to win football games at Villa Park when you concede 23 opportunities. Saying that, we went toe-to-toe with them and had 15 ourselves. Defensively, our structure has to be better and individually our defending has to be better. I looked at it at half-time and we’d had as many chances as Leicester, but they’d been more clinical."

Leicester City will now play Norwich City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday, December 14.

(with inputs from agencies)