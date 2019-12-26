Jamie Vardy Talks About Keeping Fit And Sharp; Says 'he Doesn't Feel 32'

Jamie Vardy does not feel like he is 32 years old. One of England's star strikers, whilst speaking to Leicester City's in-house media channel said that he is 'keeps going' and does not feel much

READ: 'Criminal; Not Okay': World Champ Jurgen Klopp Lashes Out At Christmas-New Year Schedule

Vardy on fitness levels

With 17 goals, Vardy is leading the goal-scoring charts and has a healthy margin at the top. Speaking on his fitness levels and if his age is slowing him down, the 2016 Premier League winner said, "I don’t feel 32, that’s the thing! I just keep going, I just keep looking after myself and making sure I’m putting the effort in on the training field, which then I’ll hopefully transfer into the games. It’s benefitting me to the fullest at the minute.”

Vardy said that a cryotherapy chamber at his house and at the club's training ground helps him maintain sharpness. He bought one for his house since he could use the one at the training ground only during training hours.

READ: Alex Oxlade Chamberlain Suffers Ankle Ligament Injury

On the other hand, City manager Brendan Rodgers has said that the supporters are 'absolutely critical' for the team and that they'll give an additional push need for the win. Ahead of the match against Liverpool, Rodgers said, "We aim on the pitch to fight as hard as we possibly can for the result and that synergy between that fight and the noise from the stands is absolutely critical for us. So, the King Power’s an amazing stadium when we get it going and it’s that combination with the two. We’ll be fighting hard on the pitch in order to do that. If we can get that from the stands, to help us with the amazing support that we’ve had, then that combination can hopefully lead us to a great result."

READ: LEI Vs LIV Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Leicester City are currently second in the Premier League table behind Liverpool.

READ: Kevin De Bruyne Posts Recreation Of Iconic 'Home Alone' Scene On Christmas