LEI Vs LIV Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

After losing to Premier League champions Manchester City, Leicester City will host the current league leaders Liverpool on Boxing Day (Thursday, December 26). Fresh after winning the Club World Cup, Jurgen Klopp's men would look to continue his side's league momentum with a win at the King Power Stadium. Keep reading for the LEI vs LIV Dream11 team news, predictions and top picks for the battle of the league's top two.
Date: Thursday, December 26, 2019 (Friday morning IST)
Time: 1:30 AM IST
Simply sensational. #LeiLiv pic.twitter.com/jTIpy73qw4— Leicester City (@LCFC) December 25, 2019
Leicester City have been defying expectations this season, currently sitting second in the Premier League ahead of Manchester City with 39 points after 18 games. However, ever since Norwich City ended their 9-game winning streak, the Foxes are winless in their last 3 games. Liverpool, on the other hand, sit comfortably on top of the table with 49 points. The Reds are the only side not to be beaten in the Premier League and will be hoping to extend the run on Boxing Day.
Leicester City: Harvey Barnes (ankle), Matthew James (Achilles tendon)
Liverpool: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (ankle), Dejan Lovren (hamstring), Fabinho (ankle), Joel Matip (knee), Nathaniel Clyne (cruciate ligament), Rhian Brewster (ankle)
Kasper Schmeichel (GK), Ricardo Periera, Jonny Evans, Caglar Soyoncu, Ben Chilwell, Wilfried Ndidi, Ayoze Perez, Youri Tielemans, James Maddison, Demarai Gray, Jamie Vardy
Alisson Becker (GK), Andrew Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Joseph Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah
Captain: Mohamed Salah
Vice-captain: Jamie Vardy
Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker
Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Ben Chilwell, Joe Gomez
Midfielders: James Maddison, Mohamed Salah, Demarai Gray, Georginio Wijnaldum
Attackers: Roberto Firmino, Jamie Vardy
Leicester City 1-2 Liverpool
Note: The predictions made are our own analysis and do not guarantee positive results in your game.