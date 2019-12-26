LEI Vs LIV Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

After losing to Premier League champions Manchester City, Leicester City will host the current league leaders Liverpool on Boxing Day (Thursday, December 26). Fresh after winning the Club World Cup, Jurgen Klopp's men would look to continue his side's league momentum with a win at the King Power Stadium. Keep reading for the LEI vs LIV Dream11 team news, predictions and top picks for the battle of the league's top two.

Date: Thursday, December 26, 2019 (Friday morning IST)

Time: 1:30 AM IST

Also Read | Alex Oxlade Chamberlain Suffers Ankle Ligament Injury

LEI vs LIV team preview

Leicester City have been defying expectations this season, currently sitting second in the Premier League ahead of Manchester City with 39 points after 18 games. However, ever since Norwich City ended their 9-game winning streak, the Foxes are winless in their last 3 games. Liverpool, on the other hand, sit comfortably on top of the table with 49 points. The Reds are the only side not to be beaten in the Premier League and will be hoping to extend the run on Boxing Day.

Also Read | Barca And Madrid Lead In Spain At Winter Break Despite Flaws

LEI vs LIV team news

Leicester City: Harvey Barnes (ankle), Matthew James (Achilles tendon)

Liverpool: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (ankle), Dejan Lovren (hamstring), Fabinho (ankle), Joel Matip (knee), Nathaniel Clyne (cruciate ligament), Rhian Brewster (ankle)

LEI vs LIV predicted line-ups

Leicester City

Kasper Schmeichel (GK), Ricardo Periera, Jonny Evans, Caglar Soyoncu, Ben Chilwell, Wilfried Ndidi, Ayoze Perez, Youri Tielemans, James Maddison, Demarai Gray, Jamie Vardy

Liverpool

Alisson Becker (GK), Andrew Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Joseph Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah

LEI vs LIV Dream11 top picks

Captain: Mohamed Salah

Vice-captain: Jamie Vardy

Also Read | Premier League GOAT Who Retired This Decade; Ft. Beckham & Giggs

LEI vs LIV Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Ben Chilwell, Joe Gomez

Midfielders: James Maddison, Mohamed Salah, Demarai Gray, Georginio Wijnaldum

Attackers: Roberto Firmino, Jamie Vardy

LEI vs LIV Dream11 prediction

Leicester City 1-2 Liverpool

Also Read | Solskjaer Says Paul Pogba's Involvement Depends On His Fitness Levels

Note: The predictions made are our own analysis and do not guarantee positive results in your game.