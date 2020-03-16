The Debate
Jan Vertonghen Speaks Out After Family Was Held At Knife-point By Group Of Burglars

Football News

Jan Vertonghen's family was recently the victim of a burglary when Vertonghen was away on Champions League duty with Tottenham Hotspur. Read on for details.

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Jan Vertonghen

Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen's family were held at knife-point during a burglary when the Belgian star was away on Champions League duty with Spurs. The British police stated four men wearing balaclavas broke into Jan Vertonghen's four-storey house with Vertonghen's wife Sophie de Vries and their two children at home. The incident reportedly took place on March 10 but was kept under wraps until the news broke out on Sunday.

Jan Vertonghen speaks out on Burglary

During an interview with The Sun, the Spurs defender addressed the horrifying experience for his wife Sophie de Vries and said that his family is in a state of shock but the situation is under control. Vertonghen was further quoted by The Sun saying, "I’m OK. Obviously it’s a big shock for everyone." 

Jan Vertonghen, however, refrained from being drawn into revealing the items stolen from his reported £3 million home as he wanted to keep the details about the burglary as private as possible. 

Where does Jan Vertonghen live? Jan Vertonghen's London house targetted by burglars

Multiple publications in the UK have reported that Jan Vertonghen's wife Sophie de Vries complied with the demands made by the robbers, who fled the house before officials could arrive at the scene of the crime. 

According to The Sun, an official addressed the burglary stating the four men were armed with knives and had electrical goods, which they used for the forced entry. While nobody was injured in the said incident, a number of items were stolen, per reports. Reports further add that no arrests have been made as the British police officials are continuing with their investigation. 

The Daily Express quoted a spokesperson from Tottenham saying the club has been supporting Vertonghen and his family and are doing everything they can to help the family move past the traumatic experience.

First Published:
