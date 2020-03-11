The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

RB Leipzig Star Nordi Mukiele Left Unconscious After Frightful Injury Against Spurs

Football News

RB Leipzig defender Nordi Mukiele temporarily swallowed his tongue and was left unconscious after being hit by the ball early in the second half. Read on.

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig's dream run the Champions League continues after the German side picked up an impressive 3-0 win over last season's finalists Tottenham Hotspur. However, the win against Spurs on Tuesday night (Wednesday IST) was marred by the horrific injury to Leipzig defender Nordi Mukiele. It was reported that Mukiele temporarily swallowed his tongue and was left unconscious after being hit by the ball early in the second half. 

Also Read | RB Leipzig vs Tottenham highlights: Fans Disrupt Match Vs Tottenham By Throwing Toilet Paper Rolls On Field: Watch

RB Leipzig vs Tottenham highlights: Nordi Mukiele swallows tongue after being hit

The run of play saw an attempted cross hit Nordi Mukiele's jaw, resulting in the defender immediately collapsing on the floor. RB Leipzig players gathered around the player as Mukiele was motionless for a moment before regaining consciousness. The clubs medical team rushed to the scene and the player was later stretchered off the football pitch. Mukiele was rushed straight to the hospital.

Also Read | Champions League highlights: RB Leipzig Coach Julian Nagelsmann Believes Bundesliga Title Could Land Him PL Job

The Leipzig defender took to Instagram after the match to reassure fans of his health while expressing his delight on Leipzig's Champions League progression.

Nordi Mukiele swallows tongue: Defender allays injury fears

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nordi Mukiele (@nordimukiele) on

Also Read | Champions League highlights: RB Leipzig's Chelsea Loanee Ethan Ampadu Opens Up On Future After Impressing Against Spurs

RB Leipzig vs Tottenham highlights: Mukiele stars in impressive win

Prior to his collapse and subsequent injury, Mukiele excelled against Tottenham Hotspur. According to Opta stats, the 22-year-old was successful in all of his tackles (four) while winning five of his six aerial duels. 

Leipzig were equally impressive in attack as a first-half brace from midfielder Marcel Sabitzer and a late goal from Emil Forsberg secured a 3-0 win for the German outfit. With a 4-0 aggregate score, Leipzig knocked out Tottenham Hotspur and thereby secured their place in the last eight of the Champions League.

Also Read | RB Leipzig Misplace Kit Box Ahead Of Tottenham Clash; Werner Sports A Different Kit

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Pakistan
PAKISTAN F-16 CRASHES
Karnataka
NEW COVID-19 CASE IN KARNATAKA
MP
MP CONGRESS: 'UNITED AND SECURE'
Madhya Pradesh
HOW THE NUMBERS STACK UP IN MP
Scindia
YASHODHARA ELATED AT SCINDIA-BJP
Nawab Malik
NAWAB MALIK SLAMS BJP