Jose Mourinho Was Set To Rejoin Real Madrid Before Spurs Offer: Spanish Football Expert

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho was set to re-join Spanish giants Real Madrid before replacing Mauricio Pochettino at the Premier League side. Mourinho is widely regarded as one of the best managers in the world. He enjoyed tremendous success with the Los Blancos.

Jose Mourinho Real Madrid offer: Manager wanted to join Los Blancos

According to Spanish football expert Guillem Balague, Jose Mourinho was waiting for an opportunity to join Real Madrid once the managerial role was vacant at Santiago Bernabeu. Balague, while speaking to GentingBet, also claims that there were some concerns at Spurs but Mourinho proceeded with his assignment in the Premier League.

Jose Mourinho Real Madrid offer: Spurs was not his first choice

Guillem Balague claims that Jose Mourinho would have never thought that the Tottenham job would be so straight forward. He must have known that this was one of the worst squads that he has ever inherited since he left Porto. Mourinho was waiting for Real Madrid but he did not get the offer and hence decided to join Spurs, indicating that Tottenham was not his first choice.

Jose Mourinho took the charge of the Tottenham squad that has been dealing with several injuries. However, he has managed to provide stability to the team, claims Balague. Mourinho succeeded Mauricio Pochettino, who enjoyed some decent success with the Spurs. His stint also includes playing in the final of Champions League against Liverpool last season.

Jose Mourinho enjoyed great success with Real Madrid

Jose Mourinho spent three seasons at Real Madrid (2010-13). The Portuguese tactician guided the Los Blancos to the LaLiga title (2012) during an era when Pep Guardiola's Barcelona were dominating Europe. He also won the Copa del Rey (2010-11) along with a Spanish Super Cup victory in 2012.

Tottenham are currently placed seventh on the Premier League points table. They have bagged 40 points in 28 games. Mourinho’s men will next play against Burnley FC on Saturday.

