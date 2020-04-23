When Lionel Messi Floored Bayern Munich Defender Jerome Boateng And Scored A Stunner

Lionel Messi has, unsurprisingly, been the star performer for Barcelona over the course of the 2019-20 season. The Argentine maestro has scored 19 goals and 12 assists this season for Barcelona as they found themselves at the top of the LaLiga standings before the season was suspended last month. Here's a throwback to when Lionel Messi utterly dominated Bayern Munich - Jerome Boateng in particular - in their Champions League tie back in 2015. It was a humbling return to Camp Nou for Pep Guardiola as he braced himself to take charge for his first Barcelona vs Bayern Munich encounter.

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich

When Lionel Messi floored Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng and scored a stunning goal

Rakitić breaking the press, Busquets breaking the line, Messi breaking Boateng’s spine. Years later and this goal still gives me goosebumps. pic.twitter.com/TeFxCcqgDD — Eder Sarabia como forma de vida (@ElMessista10) April 16, 2020

Barcelona hosted Bayern Munich at Camp Nou in the first leg of their 2015 Champions League clash. The Bavarians entered the match as underdogs as Lionel Messi and co aimed for a win right from kickoff. Lionel Messi went up against former Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola in the Barcelona vs Bayern Munich clash and showed his former boss what he was missing out on.

The Argentina captain scored two goals in that match as Barcelona won the game by a 3-0 margin. However, the goal where he demolished Jerome Boateng was the standout strike from the three. Boateng was left on the floor in the Barcelona vs Bayern Munich game as Lionel Messi bagged the Man of the Match award.

Kevin Prince-Boateng heaps praise on Lionel Messi

🗣️ — Boateng: "If there is one player who can win all games, it's Messi. You see him on the pitch, and then you see him in training.." pic.twitter.com/pQ4zokBE2u — NowX3_FCB (@Nowx3F) April 18, 2020

