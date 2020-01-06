Jesse Lingard Teams Up With Mino Raiola Amid Uncertainty Over His Future At Man United

Manchester United have been linked with many players who are expected to arrive at Old Trafford in the January transfer window. However, there are reports of possible departures which includes the likes of Paul Pogba. However, according to recent reports, Manchester United striker Jesse Lingard has been linked with a move away from the club as indicated by his recent link up with Mino Raiola.

Jesse Lingard has teamed up with super-agent Mino Raiola

According to Sportsmail, striker Jesse Lingard is teaming up with agent Mino Raiola. United do not have a good relationship with Raiola after the club tried to bypass him during their attempt to sign Erling Haaland from Red Bull Salzburg. United are well aware that Raiola has taken over the affairs of Lingard, and have accepted that their link-up would further affect the player’s relationship with the club. Raiola has however been involved in some highly expensive transfers at Old Trafford. The agent was instrumental in the return of Paul Pogba to United. He orchestrated Pogba’s £89 million transfer from Juventus in 2016.

Jesse Lingard has not scored for Manchester United in a year

Jesse Lingard has gone a year without scoring or assisting a goal for Manchester United in the Premier League. The last time Jesse Lingard scored in the English top-flight was on December 22, 2018. It was during the 5-1 thrashing of Cardiff City. His dismal form has also compelled United to re-consider the player’s future at the club. There are also reports of the club willing to offer Lingard plus 45 million euros to sign their long-term target James Maddison from Leicester City.

Manchester United will next play against Manchester City

Manchester United were held to a goalless draw at the Molineux Stadium in the third round of the FA Cup. Solskjaer’s side were also defeated by Arsenal with a 2-0 scoreline in their previous Premier League clash. United will next play against Manchester City in the first leg of the Football League Cup semi-finals at Old Trafford on January 7, 2020 (January 8 according to IST).

