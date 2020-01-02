'Manchester United Would Ruin Maradona, Maldini And Pele': Mino Raiola Fires Shots

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba's move to Real Madrid has hit a roadblock after reports emerged that the Real Madrid management has ordered Zidane to give up on his pursuit of signing his compatriot. Paul Pogba has been Zinedine Zidane's target for a long time. However, the Los Blancos have failed to land their target. Paul Pogba's super-agent Mino Raiola has said that he will stop bringing his players to Manchester United amid the ongoing transfer saga surrounding Paul Pogba.

Also Read: Court Rules Dolce & Gabbana Must Pay Maradona For Illegal Use Of Name

Mino Raiola fires shot at Manchester United

With Paul Pogba's move blocked by Manchester United, Mino Raiola hit out at the Old Trafford club. The super-agent has now vowed to stop sending any more of his clients to Old Trafford. Speaking to Italian publication, Mino Raiola said that in their current state, United would even destroy the careers of some of football’s greats. He added that Manchester United would also ruin [Diego] Maradona, Pele and [Paolo] Maldini. He asserted that Paul Pogba needed a team and a club, one like Juventus.

Also Read: Manchester United Slammed By Erling Haaland's Agent Mino Raiola After Dortmund Transfer

Mino Raiola speaks on Erling Haaland's failed Manchester United move

Earlier, during an exclusive interview with a leading British daily, Mino Raiola admitted that he had spoken with the Red Devils over the transfer of former RB Salzburg star Erling Haaland. Raiola expressed his disappointment at the fact that United tried to cover their own loss (allegedly) by blaming him. Raiola further added that there was no fallout between him and Manchester United's Executive Vice-President Ed Woodward.

Also Read: Diego Maradona Bizarrely Reveals About Being Abducted By 'aliens' In Sensational Interview

He also added that it was Haaland's own decision to join Borussia Dortmund ahead of Manchester United. According to Raiola, United were leading the race to secure his services. During his time as manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was in direct contact with the player. But apparently, Haaland felt that the timing of the move was not right for his career.

Also Read: Modest Maradona Museum Pays Tribute To Patron Saint Of Naples