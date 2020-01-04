Manchester United Tried Cutting Agent Mino Raiola From Erling Haaland's Transfer: Reports

Erling Haaland’s stellar goal-scoring form early in the season for RB Salzburg meant that he was the top target for many clubs in the January transfer window. Manchester United were among the clubs keen to land the 19-year old in January. He was reportedly one of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s primary targets. However, Erling Haaland chose Germany over England and moved base to Borussia Dortmund. It dealt a significant blow to Manchester United’s transfer plans.

Manchester United tried negotiating transfer with Erling Haaland's father

Erling Haaland’s agent Mino Raiola and Manchester United haven’t been on the best of terms since one of Raiola’s clients Paul Pogba’s transfer to the club. Reportedly, United refused to give into Mino Raiola’s demands and hence passed the opportunity to sign Erling Haaland in January. However, recent reports suggest that Red Devils tried striking a deal with Haaland’s father, who also represents his son.

Mino Raiola's bags hefty commission in Erling Haaland's transfer to Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund have completed the signing of Erling Braut Håland from @RedBullSalzburg on a contract until 2024! pic.twitter.com/C9ilU0u0dt — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) December 29, 2019

Manchester United obviously failed in their attempt to convince former Leeds United player Alf Inge Haaland and Erling moved to Borussia Dortmund. The Germain giants paid RB Salzburg his buyout clause of £18 million. Dortmund also agreed to pay Haaland Sr and Mino Raiola hefty fees to facilitate the transfer, something Manchester United denied to do. According to multiple reports, Borussia Dortmund paid Mino Raiola £15 million commission. They paid a further £10 million to Alf Inge Haaland.

Manchester United vs Mino Raiola as Pogba battles for his future

Mino Raiola has played a pivotal in Manchester United’s most expensive transfers post the Sir Alex Ferguson era. Many of Raiola’s clients, including Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Romelu Lukaku have sought a move to Manchester United in this decade. Only Pogba remains and is known to be actively seeking a transfer out of the club. Recently, Mino Raiola irked Manchester United fans by saying that the club had a problem and they would even 'ruin Ronaldinho and Maldini.'

