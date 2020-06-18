Joao Felix Scores Brace As Atletico Madrid Thrash Osasuna 5-0 In LaLiga: Highlights

After a lacklustre 1-1 draw against Athletic Bilbao in the first LaLiga match since the three-month hiatus, Atletico Madrid bounced back in style with a 5-0 thumping of Osasuna. Atletico Madrid's €126million man Joao Felix was in hot form as he scored a brace to help his side move fourth in the LaLiga table. Marcos Llorente, Alvaro Morata and Yannick Carrasco scored in the final 11 minutes to complete the perfect rout.

Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid highlights; Joao Felix returns to form for Simeone's men

Attack had been the major concern for Diego Simeone's men, who before Wednesday night's (Thursday IST) game, had scored just 32 goals in 28 matches. In comparison, 13th placed Real Betis have scored 40 goals while Barcelona and Real Madrid lead the way with 69 and 52 goals respectively. Joao Felix returning to form was important as Atletico brushed aside Osasuna with ease in order to keep up with the race for a top-four finish.

Joao Felix opened the scoring in the 27th minute after he latched onto a loose ball to fire it home past Osasuna goalkeeper Ruben Martinez. The Portuguese forward followed it up with another goal after the restart, this time being on the receiving end of an inch-perfect pass from Diego Costa. Llorente, Morata and Carrasco, all came on in the second half to apply the finishing touch to the dominating victory.

100th LaLiga clean sheet for Jan Oblak

Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid highlights, LaLiga schedule

With the win, Atletico Madrid move to fourth place in LaLiga with 49 points after 29 games, two ahead of fifth-placed Real Sociedad. Atletico are two points behind third-placed Sevilla. The win was also their biggest of the season. Atletico Madrid will next host Real Valladolid on Sunday. Atletico's LaLiga schedule also includes a trip to Barcelona on July 1.

As for Joao Felix, the former Benfica man's brace took his season's tally to six goals in 28 matches in all competitions, with all coming in LaLiga. Injuries and poor form have derailed Joao Felix's debut campaign massively. However, having found the net for the first time since December 2019, Diego Simeone will be hoping for more from the youngster heading into the crucial period of the season.

(Image Credits: Joao Felix Instagram)