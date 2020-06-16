Eden Hazard ‘worked Like An Animal’ For Body Transformation After Strong Return In LaLiga

Eden Hazard returned to the Real Madrid squad for the first time on Sunday since the Belgian international picked up an injury in January. Eden Hazard played til the hour mark until he was replaced by Vinicius Jr in the 61st minute. Eden Hazard appeared to be at his finest as the Belgian was seen giving his 100 percent on the pitch. The former Chelsea winger also had an assist to his name in Real Madrid's 3-1 win against Eibar, where the No. 7 set up an easy goal for skipper Sergio Ramos. Reports from Spain claim that Eden Hazard "worked like an animal" to get to peak physical fitness for the LaLiga return.

Eden Hazard injury: Belgian worked hard for Real Madrid return

Eden Hazard underwent ankle surgery on March 5, at Dallas, USA. As reported by Marca, Eden Hazard worked his way out of the surgery during the lockdown. Eden Hazard was keeping in touch with Real Madrid's coaches and staff as they planned out his workout scheduled during the isolation period. Eden Hazard was fit to return to Real Madrid training once the lockdown period in Spain ended and Marca reports that the 29-year-old winger worked very hard on the field to return in Zinedine Zidane's playing XI.

Eden Hazard Real Madrid return

Eden Hazard injury: Belgian returned like an 'airplane'

Former Real Madrid and Liverpool star Alvaro Arbeloa stated that Eden Hazard "returned like an aeroplane" in Los Blancos' side. Alvaro Arbeloa is tipped to be the future youth coach of Real Madrid. Zinedine Zidane was seemingly worried when Eden Hazard was fouled by one of Eibar's players. The winger was seen limping after he received a knock on his ankle. However, the coach confirmed that there is nothing to worry about when it comes to Eden Hazard's ankle.

Zinedine Zidane on Eden Hazard Real Madrid return

Zinedine Zidane, while talking about Eden Hazard's return, said in the post-match interview, "We knew [Hazard] would lack a bit of rhythm if he played the full game, but he played well for an hour. He took a hit, which will do him good. He's had a knock, a scare, but that's football. Zidane went on to note that Hazard was fine at half-time and wanted to continue, but he decided it was better to be safe than sorry and easy the Belgian back into action.

