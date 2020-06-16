Is Neymar Coming Back To Barcelona? Could LaLiga Giants Break Unspoken Agreement?

The wheels of the Neymar transfer saga continue to turn as PSG and Barcelona indulge in a back-and-forth on the Brazilian superstar's availability and his hefty price tag. A Neymar transfer has been on the Barcelona board's agenda ever since the Brazilian secured a world-record €222 million move to Paris in 2017. While PSG have failed to budge after Barcelona's repeated advances for a Neymar transfer over the past two transfer windows, Barcelona could go against the 'unspoken agreement' between clubs and invoke FIFA's Article 17.

Is Neymar coming back to Barcelona? Neymar contract

The rumours of Neymar transfer to Barcelona come after the Brazilian's struggle to adapt to life in Paris. While the 28-year-old has dazzled on and off the pitch since his world-record transfer, the winger has struggled to maintain his fitness levels and has regularly been on the sidelines due to a series of injuries. The emergence of Kylian Mbappe and his consistent performances mean that Neymar is not the only star attraction at Paris Saint-German, and while the duo enjoys a prolific relationship, the possibility of the Brazilian international engineering a move back to Barcelona is not quite farfetched. The current Neymar contract with PSG runs until June 2022 and the former Barcelona star is one of the highest-paid footballers in the world.

Is Neymar coming back to Barcelona? Board eyes Neymar as Messi's replacement

According to reports, a number of Barcelona stars and board members are eyeing Neymar as a replacement for Barcelona captain and club legend Lionel Messi. Messi and Neymar were teammates during the winger's stint at Barcelona and lifted the treble in 2015 along with a string of major honours. Along with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, Neymar formed a fearsome strike force and since his departure to PSG, the Blaugrana have failed to lift the Champions League title. Reports suggest that Messi and Neymar have remained good friends despite the Brazilian's unceremonious departure and has personally requested Neymar to return to Barcelona.

Is Neymar coming back to Barcelona? What is FIFA's Article 17?

So, is Neymar coming back to Barcelona? The terms of a Neymar transfer were already complicated after the Brazilian reportedly tried to engineer a return to Spain last summer. PSG are reluctant to see their star player leave and their asking price is a huge stumbling block in the negotiations. Barcelona's failed pursuit of the Neymar transfer led the club to sign Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann and the Frenchman is yet to deliver on his promise and has flattered to deceive with his performances.

According to ESPN, Barcelona will again negotiate with PSG for a Neymar transfer when the transfer window opens, and if the Ligue1 giants won't budge, they will move to invoke FIFA's Article 17. FIFA's Article 17 permits players who have been under contract for three years or more to cancel their contract 'without just cause' essentially making them a free-agent. Article 17 was last used more than 10 years ago.

📰 [ESPN via AS] | Barca to use lesser known Article 17 for Neymar recapture



🔶 Barca could invoke an uncommon FIFA clause - Article 17 - to lure Neymar



🔷 Article 17 states that players can leave their contracts "without just cause" once the three-year protection period ends. pic.twitter.com/7ze23wCjc8 — BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) March 23, 2020

Is Neymar coming back to Barcelona? When was the last time Article 17 was invoked?

The last time Article 17 was invoked was in 2006 when Andy Webster chose to cancel his contract with Hearts in order to join then-Premier League side Wigan Athletic. The transfer was highly controversial, with Hearts complaining to FIFA that they were not given sufficient notice, leading FIFA to ban the player for two matches. Webster was initially fined for £625,000 but the fine was later reduced to just £150,000 by the Court of Arbitration for Sport CAS). If the Neymar to Barcelona deal does go through via invoking Article 17, it is likely to cause a lot of conflicts and would rank on par with Luis Figo's controversial switch from Barcelona to Real Madrid in 2000.

(Image Credit: Neymar Instagram)