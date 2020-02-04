Joaquin Wins Hearts With Classy Gesture Towards Elderly Real Betis Fan; Watch Video

Real Betis captain Joaquin won hearts on social media after a video of the player went viral recently. The 38-year-old Spaniard displayed a classy gesture towards an 80-year-old fan when he rewarded her with his jersey after a LaLiga match.

Joaquin scores a hat-trick against Athletic Bilbao in December 2019

A captain always keeps his promises 🎁👵😢@joaquinarte pic.twitter.com/Ge8BmWegSi — Real Betis Balompié (@RealBetis_en) February 3, 2020

The story goes back to the month of December last year when Real Betis were playing against Athletic Bilbao in LaLiga. The match ended in Betis’ favour with a 3-2 scoreline. The night belonged to Joaquin, who scored all the three goals for his side.

In the stands, an old lady waved at Joaquin with a placard asking for his shirt. However, Joaquin hesitatingly declined, saying that he would never score a hat-trick again, therefore he needed to keep this shirt with himself. He, however, promised the lady that he would give his shirt some other day.

Joaquin again meets the fan during his Real Betis contract renewal

Sin palabras por lo que he vivido hoy. Ojalá algún día os pueda devolver todo el cariño que me demostráis. Orgullo de ser del @RealBetis 💚 GRACIAS! https://t.co/gGbAfW0WKF — Joaquín Sánchez (@joaquinarte) December 30, 2019

The two again met when Joaquin was meeting the club’s fans during his contract renewal. On December 26, 2019, it was reported that the 38-year-old captain had extended his contract with Real Betis until 2021. The woman again reminded him about his shirt, while confessing her fondness for the captain. Joaquin again reiterated his promise of gifting her one of his shirts after the game.

Joaquin hands over his shirt to an old fan after victory against Real Sociedad

It was a LaLiga clash between Real Betis and Real Sociedad. Joaquin led his side to a 3-0 victory while scoring once for the Betico. And the captain remembered his promise to the old lady, who was again present in the stands. Joaquin gave away his jersey to arguably his biggest fan, who rejoiced in happiness.

Joaquin re-joined Real Betis in 2015

Joaquin, who had joined Real Betis at the age of 16, went on to play for the likes of Malaga, Valencia and Fiorentina before returning to his boyhood club in 2015. This season, the veteran winger has managed to score nine goals, along with two assists, in 23 games across all competitions. His side are placed 15th on the LaLiga points table and will next play against Barcelona on Sunday, February 9 (February 10 IST).

