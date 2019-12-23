The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Real Betis Fans Prepare Christmas Delight For Children By Throwing Toys On The Pitch

Football News

Real Betis fans have gotten the attention of the entire footballing community after they generously collected stuffed toys in huge numbers for children.

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Real Betis

Real Betis fans have once again grabbed the headlines. This time, it is for their generous gesture to collect stuffed toys during their clash against Atletico Madrid on Sunday. Real Betis' community outreach program for Christmas garnered massive support from fans (just like last year) and thousands of stuffed toys were thrown on the pitch for charity.

Also Read | Neville Urges Players To Walk Off If Racially Abused After Rudiger Incident

Real Betis sure must have beaten last year's record

Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid: Christmas gesture wins it all

Real Betis are surely struggling in LaLiga. They sit 13th on the table with just 23 points after 18 games. They have won just six times so far. While their loss against Atletico Madrid on Sunday did not help improve their LaLiga form, their gesture during the game sure won the hearts of football supporters around the globe. The Estadio Benito Villamarin was buzzing on Sunday as the Betis supporters aimed to break the record they set last year in their clash against Eibar. Just like last year, fans threw stuffed animal toys on the pitch to be collected and then gifted to the children in need.

Also Read | Rohit 'Hitman' Sharma Becomes LaLiga's Brand Ambassador In India, Fans Go Gaga

A very specific Christmas call by Real Betis

As a part of Real Betis' community outreach program, fans supported the call for goodwill in numbers and also got huge support from the Atletico Madrid supporters. The LaLiga clubs will now enjoy their much-needed Christmas break and will return after the New Year. Real Betis will kick off the New Year away from home when they face Deportivo la Coruna at the Estadio Mendizorroza.

Also Read | Lionel Messi's Son Cheers For Real Betis Against Father's Own Team

Fans from around the world applaud the Betis supporters

Also Read | Karim Benzema Issues LaLiga Challenge After DRAMATIC Last-minute Equaliser Rescuing Madrid

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SARYU RAI ON JHARKHAND POLLS
JAN KI BAAT 100% ACCURATE EXIT POLL
RAUT TAKES A STINGING JIBE AT BJP
POILCE NOTICE TO 163 LEADERS
PRAGYA THAKUR DELAYES FLIGHT
KL RAHUL & ATHIYA SHETTY SPOTTED