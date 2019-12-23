Real Betis Fans Prepare Christmas Delight For Children By Throwing Toys On The Pitch

Real Betis fans have once again grabbed the headlines. This time, it is for their generous gesture to collect stuffed toys during their clash against Atletico Madrid on Sunday. Real Betis' community outreach program for Christmas garnered massive support from fans (just like last year) and thousands of stuffed toys were thrown on the pitch for charity.

TEDDYSTORMING🌧🐻

_



Stuffed animals collection with solidarity purpose that took place in the half-time of the match Betis 1-1 Eibar. pic.twitter.com/sgEusm0nSu — EL DIEZ Football (@eldiezfootball) December 22, 2018

Real Betis sure must have beaten last year's record

We want to beat the number of stuffed animals we collected last year to help the little ones who need it the most! 🐼🐮😇 pic.twitter.com/IBRDMzNzkZ — Real Betis Balompié (@RealBetis_en) December 18, 2019

Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid: Christmas gesture wins it all

Real Betis are surely struggling in LaLiga. They sit 13th on the table with just 23 points after 18 games. They have won just six times so far. While their loss against Atletico Madrid on Sunday did not help improve their LaLiga form, their gesture during the game sure won the hearts of football supporters around the globe. The Estadio Benito Villamarin was buzzing on Sunday as the Betis supporters aimed to break the record they set last year in their clash against Eibar. Just like last year, fans threw stuffed animal toys on the pitch to be collected and then gifted to the children in need.

A very specific Christmas call by Real Betis

You were waiting for it 😌🎄



This Sunday... a stuffed animals rain at half time during #RealBetisAtleti! 🐶🐻🆒



ATTENTION! 👇



Stuffed animals with no batteries inside ✅

Only soft stuffed animals ✅

Max height: 35 cm ✅

Max weight: 300 g ✅ pic.twitter.com/FFIJg1Jl3y — Real Betis Balompié (@RealBetis_en) December 16, 2019

As a part of Real Betis' community outreach program, fans supported the call for goodwill in numbers and also got huge support from the Atletico Madrid supporters. The LaLiga clubs will now enjoy their much-needed Christmas break and will return after the New Year. Real Betis will kick off the New Year away from home when they face Deportivo la Coruna at the Estadio Mendizorroza.

Fans from around the world applaud the Betis supporters

💚👏 It’s not football. #ItsLaLiga 👏💚



Real Betis Balompié's fans threw a lot of toys during half-time! 🧸🎉 pic.twitter.com/Oe6yzau6hz — DrilonSylejmani (@DrilonSylejmani) December 22, 2018

Love it when football makes people come together for good causes. Like Real Betis’ fans who brought stuffed animals to their game today and threw them on pitch for the club to give children in need this christmas. It’s more than a sport, whoever says otherwise is wrong. — Maxi (@MaaxiAngelo) December 24, 2018

