Joe Biden Threatens To Cut US Soccer's World Cup Funding If Women Don't Get Equal Pay

Democratic front runner of the US Presidential elections Joe Biden has warned the United States Soccer Federation that the body's World Cup funding will cut if the women's team is not equally paid. Biden made the statement after a federal court dismissed the plea of the US National Women's team fro equal pay.

Biden threatens to cut funding

To @USWNT: don’t give up this fight. This is not over yet.



To @USSoccer: equal pay, now. Or else when I'm president, you can go elsewhere for World Cup funding. https://t.co/XK6t9oM94k — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 2, 2020

In a tweet, the former Vice President said that the soccer body should immediately start paying the women's national team equally, or else, if he becomes the President, they will have to go 'elsewhere' for the funding of the tournament scheduled for 2026.

He also encouraged the women's federation to keep fighting for equal pay.

Last week, a federal judge dismissed the unequal pay claim by players on the U.S. women’s national soccer team. The judge, however, allowed the claim for travel and medical allowance to continue.

In a 32-page decision Friday, U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner granted in part a motion for summary judgment by the U.S. Soccer Federation. He threw out the Equal Pay Act allegations but left intact the Civil Rights Act claims.

“The history of negotiations between the parties demonstrates that the WNT rejected an offer to be paid under the same pay-to-play structure as the MNT, and the WNT was willing to forgo higher bonuses for benefits, such as greater base compensation and the guarantee of a higher number of contracted players,” Klausner wrote.

Molly Levinson, a spokesperson for the United States Women's National Soccer Team (USWNT) said, "We are confident in our case and steadfast in our commitment to ensuring that girls and women who play this sport will not be valued as lesser just because of their gender. We have learned that there are tremendous obstacles to change; we know that it takes bravery and courage and perseverance to stand up to them. We will appeal and press on. Words cannot express our gratitude to all who support us."

