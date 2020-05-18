Man City Star John Stones Accused Of Spying On Ex-girlfriend Through CCTV Footage: Report

Manchester City star John Stones has been accused of spying on his ex-girlfriend Millie Savage using a CCTV camera, according to reports. Savage called the cops after receiving texts showing that the England international was aware of the activities happening in and around the mansion the couple once shared. Reports suggest that John Stones girlfriend could break lockdown norms and isolate with her parents. Former Everton star John Stones, after his breakup with Millie Savage, moved into a flat despite owning the mansion outright and is still in contact with her. Stones and Savage also have a three-year-old daughter.

John Stones spying: Man City star's ex-girlfriend accuses him of spying through CCTV

According to a report by Fox Sports, a furious Millie Savage called the cops after he suspected she was being watched. John Stones girlfriend was staying alone in the £6 million mansion the couple once shared before they split up. According to a source, the police then visited John Stones at the end of last month and gave guidance. The source added that Mille Savage felt anxious that she was being monitored and notified the Cheshire police.

The police paid a visit to John Stones and were reportedly satisfied that no offence had been committed. John Stones and Savage were childhood sweethearts before their split in 2018, months after the Man City star led England to the World Cup semi-final. John Stones is currently dating beautician Olivia Naylor. The couple recently rented a £3.5 million mansion in Prestbury, Cheshire, a short distance from his old home.

John Stones spying: Why did John Stones girlfriend break up with the Man City star?

Millie was a steady influence in John Stones' career and they started dating when they were just 14. During his time at Everton, Stones was regarded as an England captain in waiting and sealed a £50 million move to Manchester City. John Stones was accused of cheating on his childhood sweetheart during his time at Merseyside in 2016, with events organiser Jessica Peaty.

Stones denied the allegations and got a tattoo of Millie on his arm. However, months after returning from the World Cup, he ended his 11-year relationship with Millie and later began dating beautician Olivia Naylor. The England international intends to return to the property he once shared with Millie having moved out post-breakup, and has attempted to provide Millie with a new home.

