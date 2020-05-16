Lionel Messi's Video Of Kissing Wife Antonela Draws Concerns From 'disturbed' Fans

Puerto Rico rapper Residente's new music video Antes Que El Mundo Se Acabe - which in English translates as ‘Before the World Ends’, has been creating a buzz on social media with the video featuring famous celebrities kissing their better halves. The video features 113 kisses from global celebrities amid the coronavirus pandemic and features various Hollywood stars including Ben Affleck and his girlfriend Ana de Armas, Ricky Martin and his husband Jwan Yosef and rapper Bad Bunny with his girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri. The music video also features Barcelona legend Lionel Messi and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo, as well as Juventus star Paulo Dybala with his girlfriend Oriana Sabatini.

Lionel Messi kisses wife Antonela: The Antonela- Messi kissing video has fans worried who believe kids shot the video

As soon as Residente's song was released, the clip where Messi kisses his wife went viral on Twitter and drew mixed reactions from netizens. The video has left many Lionel Messi fans uneasy, with his supporters not used to seeing his affection for his wife Antonela Roccuzzo. Fans took to social media to comment on the Messi kissing video and fans have expressed concern it was one of their kids who shot the video. Lionel Messi and his wife Antonela are in quarantine along with their sons Thiago, Matteo and Ciro. Fans openly expressed their disgust, with many asking why were the couple filming it, while one commented: "I feel like throwing up after that Lionel Messi kisses wife video".

Another Twitter user requested people to stop posting the video where Messi is kissing his wife. Some fans took it on a lighter note and one user commented, "Ronaldo fans be like: Ronaldo can kiss better than Messi". The Lionel Messi kissing video is not the first time the Barcelona star's smooching technique has come under the scanner - his kiss with Antonela Roccuzzo at the pair's 2017 wedding was considered "the worst ever" by some online.

Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo are childhood sweethearts right from their time in Rosario together. The couple have three sons together: Thiago, Matteo and Ciro. Interestingly, Paulo Dybala's kiss with his girlfriend Oriana Sabatini drew no criticism, despite the couple being quarantined for weeks after being diagnosed with coronavirus. Dybala recently recovered from the deadly virus, having reportedly failed the test four times.

