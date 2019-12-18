John Terry And Dean Smith Console Liverpool's Youngsters After 5-0 Loss To Aston Villa

Liverpool's participation in the 2019 Club World Cup meant they were forced to field an inexperienced line-up for the Carabao Cup quarterfinal match against Aston Villa on Tuesday night. Although it was expected that Aston Villa would win the game, the 5-0 thumping may have been a harsh result for the young Reds. The game was quite a one-sided affair but the youngsters impressed at Villa Park. Aston Villa manager Dean Smith and his assistant John Terry visited Liverpool's dressing room after the game to congratulate the youngsters for their brave showing.

Also Read | Liverpool's Youngest Ever XI Suffer 5-0 Thumping Against Aston Villa In Carabao Cup

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith and assistant manager John Terry went into the Liverpool dressing room at full time to praise the players on their performance tonight.



A classy touch 👏#AVLLIV https://t.co/cdXfxwDu8m pic.twitter.com/5kuSOwNf48 — Standard Sport (@standardsport) December 17, 2019

Aston Villa vs Liverpool: Young Reds shine despite the loss

Liverpool's U-23 coach Neil Critchley took charge of the side with Jurgen Klopp and the entire first team in Qatar. Despite the scoreline, Liverpool impressed against Aston Villa by producing some quality moments, albeit in flashes. Conor Hourihane opened the scoring at Villa Park before youngster Morgan Boyes scored an own goal. A brace for Jonathan Kodjia and a late goal for Wesley meant the scoreline became too overwhelming for Liverpool fans.

Also Read | Premier League Rivalries: John Terry, Wayne Bridge's Animosity Underlines City vs Chelsea

While the Reds must have been dejected after the harsh defeat, Chelsea legend, and now Aston Villa's assistant manager, John Terry visited the dressing room to comfort the young guns. Dean Smith, who also went to congratulate the players, admitted that Liverpool made life very difficult for Villa. He further added that Jurgen Klopp has a talented group of youngsters at his disposal.

Also Read | John Terry Asked Chelsea To Make A Move For David Villa Instead Of Sergio Aguero In 2009

Neil Critchley appreciates John Terry's effort

During the post-match conference, Neil Critchley lauded the conduct of the Aston Villa players and expressed his gratitude towards John Terry and Dean Smith for their class act after the game. Critchley himself was quite pleased with his side's performance despite a heartbreaking loss. He also thanked the support from the travelling fans and applauded the reception in the stadium. Critchley admitted that Jurgen Klopp will proud of his side even though they lost. Now it's the Club World Cup next for the Reds, who will face Mexican side Monterrey in the semi-finals on Wednesday, December 18 at 11:00 PM IST.

Also Read | John Terry Explains Why Salah And De Bruyne Failed To Make The Cut At Chelsea