John Terry Explains Why Salah And De Bruyne Failed To Make The Cut At Chelsea

Chelsea fans have kicked themselves in recent years, thanks to the form of Kevin De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah. The Blues have seen a number of incomings and outgoings in the transfer window in recent years, however, Blues fans were left ruing missed opportunities seeing De Bruyne and Salah prosper for Man City and Liverpool respectively. Kevin De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah both featured for the Blues during Jose Mourinho's second spell in charge and were let go by the Portuguese after they failed to impress the then-Chelsea manager.

John Terry explains Salah, De Bruyne's Chelsea departures

Between the two of them, Kevin De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah made a combined 16 Premier League appearances for Chelsea during their time at Stamford Bridge. Former Chelsea captain John Terry has now defended Jose Mourinho's treatment of the duo, albeit in a bizarre fashion. John Terry said that Salah and De Bruyne just couldn't match up to Jose Mourinho's standards during their time at Chelsea. However, Terry then continued by comparing Kevin De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah to Damien Duff and Arjen Robben, who featured for Chelsea during Mourinho's first spell in charge.

John Terry claimed that Kevin De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah flopped at Chelsea owing to the fact that they were 10 or 20 per cent below the standards set by Damien Duff and Arjen Robben. Kevin De Bruyne moved to Germany and then returned to England when Manchester City snapped up the Belgian in 2015. Mohamed Salah, meanwhile, moved to Serie A with AS Roma, before moving to Liverpool in 2017. Since then, De Bruyne and Salah have set the Premier League alight. Kevin De Bruyne has been the creator-in-chief in Manchester City's midfield, whereas Mohamed Salah has been in prolific goalscoring form ever since moving to the red half of Merseyside.

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham turn

Jose Mourinho has also moved on since overseeing the transfers of Kevin De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah. The Portuguese has now embarked on his fourth spell in England, having taken over the managerial reins at Tottenham earlier this week. Jose Mourinho's Tottenham reign will kick off at the London Stadium this weekend when 14th-placed Tottenham Hotspur visit 16th-placed West Ham United. During his first press conference as manager of Tottenham, Mourinho was asked about his comments in 2015 when he stated that he would never take the Tottenham job because of his love for the Chelsea supporters. The new Tottenham manager cheekily replied by saying that those sentiments held true for him right up till the time he was sacked from Chelsea.

