Liverpool's Youngest Ever XI Suffer 5-0 Thumping Against Aston Villa In Carabao Cup

European champions Liverpool crashed out for the Carabao Cup on Tuesday after a 0-5 thumping at the hands of Aston Villa at Villa Park in their quarter-final. While the first team prepares for their FIFA Club World Cup semi-final against Monterrey on Wednesday, Jurgen Klopp is expected to not have too many qualms about the defeat. Keep reading as we discuss the Aston Villa vs Liverpool highlights and the player ratings.

Carabao Cup: Neil Critchley lauds brilliant support from the travelling fans

"They came in their thousands and they stayed right until the end and clapped those young players off the pitch.



"It shows what a special football club this is."



Neil Critchley on tonight's brilliant support 👏🔴

Carabao Cup: Aston Villa vs Liverpool highlights

Liverpool's U-23 coach Neil Critchley took charge of the youngest-ever side Liverpool fielded for their Carabao Cup tie against Aston Villa. While a 0-5 result does sound harsh, the youngsters tried their best to match up with the opposition's senior players, albeit in flashes. Conor Hourihane opened the scoring in the 14th minute after his free kick evaded everyone before finding the back of the net. Dean Smith's side scored at regular intervals, thereafter taking the scoreline to 4-0 even before the first half ended. Jonathan Kodjia scored a quickfire brace to signify the gulf in quality among the two sides. Liverpool were a much-improved side after the break pushing for a consolation goal in an otherwise done game. Aston Villa goalkeeper Orjan Haskjold Nyland made some fine saves before Wesley made it 5-0 after combining well with Trezeguet in the dying minutes of the game. The match ended at 5-0 in the hosts Aston Villa's favour.

16-year-old Harvey Elliott was the pick of the bunch for Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp should have been pleased to see the young guns get some valuable experience. After the Carabao Cup loss, the senior team will be in action next in Qatar, aiming to win their first FIFA Club World Cup. The match is scheduled for Wednesday, December 18 at 11:00 PM IST.

Carabao Cup: Aston Villa vs Liverpool highlights and player ratings

Aston Villa

Orjan Haskjold Nyland (GK) - 6/10

Ahmed El Mohamady - 7/10

James Chester - 6/10

Ezri Konsa - 6/10

Neil Taylor - 6.5//10

Henri Lansbury - 6.5/10

Douglas Luiz - 7/10

Conor Hourihane - 7/10

Jota - 7.5/10

Jonathan Kodjia - 8/10

Trezeguet - 7.5/10

Substitutes: Wesley - 7/10, Kortney Hause - 6/10

Liverpool

Caoimhin Kelleher (GK) - 5/10

Tony Gallacher - 5.5/10

Morgan Boyes - 5/10

Sepp van den Barg - 6/10

Ki-Jana Hoever - 5/10

Isaac Christie-Davis - 6/10

Pedro Chirivella - 5.5/10

Herbie Kane - 6/10

Luis Longstaff - 5.5/10

Thomas Hill - 5/10

Harvey Elliott - 5.5/10

Substitutes: Jack Bearne - 5.5/10, Leighton Clarkson - NA, James Norris - NA

