Manchester City Vs Chelsea - 5 Memorable Meetings Between The Two Sides

Matchday 13 of the Premier League is upon us. This weekend's Premier League action will see Frank Lampard's third-placed Chelsea take on Pep Guardiola's fourth-placed Manchester City. One point separates the two sides as they gear up to face each other at the Etihad Stadium on Satuday, November 23 (11:00 pm IST). As two of the most successful English clubs of the last decade go head to head, here is a look at five of the most memorable meetings between the two sides.

Manchester City vs Chelsea (6-0), February 2019

With Liverpool breathing down their necks, Manchester City turned up in full force at the Etihad Stadium to face Chelsea. Maurizio Sarri was still in the process of establishing the 'Sarri ball' approach with the Blues when Pep Guardiola's side decided to wreak havoc. Sergio Aguero netted a hat-trick during the game, while Raheem Sterling also chipped in with two goals as City raced to a 6-0 win on the night. Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta would then go on to label the game as one of the worst nights of his career.

Manchester City vs Chelsea (1-5), February 2016

Back when Manuel Pellegrini was still managing Manchester City and John Obi Mikel still featured for Chelsea, Manchester City succumbed to a 5-1 loss at Stamford Bridge in the FA Cup. Manuel Pellegrini decided to rest majority of his star players owing to a mid-week Champions League game against Dynamo Kiev in Ukraine. A delightful free-kick from Eden Hazard and goals from Gary Cahill, Willian, Diego Costa and Bertrand Traore handed Chelsea a 5-1 win at home.

Manchester City vs Chelsea (3-0), April 2016

A tenth straight home game without a clean sheet for Chelsea meant that Man City emerged victorious against Guus Hiddink's Blues. A hat-trick from Sergio Aguero - who else? - handed Manuel Pellegrini's Man City the win at Stamford Bridge as they edged closer to the Champions League spot. The loss also ended Guus Hiddink's 15-game unbeaten run.

Manchester City vs Chelsea (5-3), May 2013

Though it was a club friendly, New York was treated to a goal fest as the two sides played out an eight-goal thriller in the United States. Gareth Barry, Samir Nasri, James Milner and Edin Dzeko were on the scoresheet for Man City. Chelsea, meanwhile, had Ramires and Juan Mata on the scoresheet. Interestingly, all of the goalscorers in the game have since departed both clubs.

Manchester City vs Chelsea (2-0), December 2018

After avoiding defeat for 15 games, the Manchester City vs Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge last December was bound to be an eventful one. Chelsea handed City their first defeat in the league, courtesy of goals from unlikely goalscorers N'Golo Kante and David Luiz. The defeat would see Pep Guardiola's side slip to second in the league, with Liverpool overtaking them in the interim.

