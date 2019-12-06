John Terry Hurts Mateo Kovacic After Chelsea Defeat Aston Villa; Here's How

Chelsea played against Aston Villa in the Premier League on December 5, 2019. Frank Lampard’s team defeated Aston Villa with a 2-1 scoreline at the Stamford Bridge. This match was special due to the fact that John Terry (a Chelsea legend) was on the sidelines for Aston Villa as it’s Assistant Manager.

John Terry was seen greeting Chelsea players

After the match, John Terry was seen greeting Chelsea players with a handshake. However, a hilarious situation was captured by the cameras when Terry greeted Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic. The former Real Madrid midfielder was seen in pain after his handshake with Terry, which appeared to be a rough one for the Croatian.

John Terry appeared to offer apology to Mateo Kovacic

John Terry seemed to hear Kovacic's anguish and hence offered an apology to the Croatian. It was later reported that Kovacic left the ground with his hand in bandages. It was however revealed later that Kovacic had hurt his hand earlier when he was pushed over the advertising hoardings by Jack Grealish.

John Terry was greeted with a hero's welcome at Stamford Bridge

John Terry was welcomed with great cheers from the crowd. This was Terry’s first appearance in official capacity at the Stamford Bridge since he left the club as a player in 2017. Chelsea manager Frank Lampard and Cesar Azpilicueta offered their tributes to the Chelsea legend. In his post-match press conference, Lampard stated that Terry deserves the fans’ respect. Lampard further stated that Terry’s achievements with Chelsea was the main reason for the club fans’ love and affection.

Chelsea will play against Everton on December 7, 2019

Chelsea defeated Aston Villa with goals from Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount. The Blues are placed fourth in the Premier League table with 29 points. Chelsea have now won nine matches, with two draws and four defeats in 15 Premier League games. They now play against Everton on Saturday, December 7, 2019 in the Premier League.

