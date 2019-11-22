Jose Mourinho Explains Why He Broke Chelsea Promise; Netizens Go Wild!

Jose Mourinho is one of the most successful coaches in international football and has a total of 20 trophies to his name. Jose Mourinho earned a lot of plaudits during his time with Chelsea with whom he won the Premier League on three different occasions. He continues to be a highly respected figure at Stamford Bridge despite his embarrassing sacking a couple of seasons ago. During his tenure with the Blues, Jose Mourinho made an interesting statement regarding current employers Tottenham Hotspur.

Jose Mourinho is back in the Premier League and is already making headlines

One more (apparently very good) sleep until Jose Mourinho's (latest) Premier League return 😁

Jose Mourinho's commitment to annoying Chelsea fans is unparalleled

"I was sacked." 🤷‍♂



Jose Mourinho was reminded of what he said about managing Tottenham back when he was at Chelsea - but stood his ground! 😂👊



Follow all the latest live here:

Post the dismissal of long-term coach Mauricio Pochettino, Tottenham Hotspur announced the appointment of UEFA Champions League-winning coach Jose Mourinho as the new manager of the North London club. During his second spell at Stamford Bridge, Jose Mourinho insisted that he would never manage Tottenham out of respect for Chelsea fans. However, 12 years later, Mourinho spoke about how that feeling has changed considering the fact that he was 'sacked' by Roman Abramovich and Co. Jose Mourinho might still be attached to Chelsea and hold his former club close to his heart but he is adamant that Tottenham Hotspur is his home now. Despite Tottenham’s dismal start to the campaign under Pochettino, Jose Mourinho remains highly optimistic that he can improve the club's performances in the coming months. The Portuguese tactician also added that as per his opinion, Tottenham can challenge Liverpool and Manchester City for the title next season.

Will Jose Mourinho bring Zlatan Ibrahimovic to Tottenham Hotspur?

Tottenham poised to make move for veteran forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic following arrival of head coach Jose Mourinho. @JBurtTelegraph reports - https://t.co/0dXFyITiI6 — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) November 21, 2019

