Chelsea Owner Roman Abramovich Not Interested In Bargain Bids For Club

Chelsea have been impressive in the English Premier League this season under new manager - Frank Lampard. The Blues are currently fourth in the Premier League table behind leaders Liverpool, second-placed Leicester City and third-placed Manchester City. After the recent 2-1 loss to defending champions Manchester City, Chelsea gear up for a tough clash against Valencia in the Champions League this week. Ahead of that crucial tie, rumours were floating around in England which claimed that Chelsea FC's Russian owner - Roman Abramovich - is looking to sell the London-based club. Utter rubbish.

Roman Abramovich completes fifteen years since Chelsea takeover

📆 Today marks the 15th anniversary of Roman Abramovich becoming Chelsea owner... https://t.co/1j0CqJQMym pic.twitter.com/ek4y3hbn3a — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 1, 2018

Roman Abramovich not interested in bargain bids to purchase Chelsea

Roman Abramovich took over Chelsea in 2004 and has since guided the Blues to one of their most successful spells in England. He even saw them win their first UEFA Champions League title in the 2011-12 season. The Blues beat Bayern Munich in their own stadium and registered the first UCL title in the Roman Abramovich era. The Russian business tycoon has pumped money into the club season-after-season ever since his takeover 15 years ago.

Abramovich has not attended a single home match since Spring 2018 due to political issues concerning his UK visa. However, Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck insists that Roman Abramovich has no intention of selling a majority stake in the London-based club in the coming months. The chairman added that Roman remains firmly invested in the day-to-day activities of the club and is in constant touch with the Director of football - Marina Granovskaia.

Chelsea take on Valencia away from home in the Champions League this week

More @ChampionsLeague action on the way this week! 😍 pic.twitter.com/fCbU2k0gNm — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 25, 2019

