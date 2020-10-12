Jorge Mendes’ Growing Portfolio Of PL stars Saw super-agent Pocket £18m This Summer

Portuguese football agent Jorge Mendes has made a small fortune by brokering several transfer deals over the past two decades or so. Most recently, the 54-year-old was instrumental in Ruben Dias' £65 million move from Benfica to Man City as well as Tottenham's imminent loan-to-buy deal for Benfica hitman Carlos Vinicius just before the transfer window closed. Reports claim that Jorge Mendes was able to complete around £200m worth of Premier League transfers this summer and has pocketed nearly £18m through those deals.

Jorge Mendes clients: Super-agent's top clients that moved to the Premier League

According to reports from Forbes, Jorge Mendes' Portuguese agency group, Gestifute, is responsible for the services of 122 players and managers worldwide. Mendes' first client was none other than Wolves coach, Nuno Espirito Santo, back in 1996 when he helped the goalkeeper complete a high-profile move to Vitoria de Guimaraes. Nearly 25 years later, Jorge Mendes is now one of the biggest football agents in the world and is showing no signs of slowing down.

Reports from Portuguese newspaper, The Ball, claim that Jorge Mendes collected around £18.1 million in commissions during the 2020 summer transfer window itself. Ruben Dias' move from Benfica to Man City in a £64.3 million deal was brokered by Mendes, who received a reported cut of £6.1m. The super-agent also pocketed a small fortune while negotiating Diogo Jota's £41 million move from Wolves to Liverpool.

Mendes also brokered deals for Nelson Semedo (Barcelona to Wolves, £37m), James Rodriguez (Real Madrid to Everton, £20m), Matt Doherty (Wolves to Tottenham, £15m), Helder Costa (Wolves to Leeds, £16m), Carlos Vinicius (Benfica to Tottenham, loan) this summer. In total, Mendes was involved in a whopping £193.3m worth of transfers for players that were snapped up by Premier League clubs in the summer.

Jorge Mendes net worth details

According to reports from Celebrity Net Worth, Jorge Mendes' net worth stands at a reported $100m. Mendes has reportedly negotiated around $1.2 billion in contracts for his clients and typically brings in around $100 million per year at Gestifute. Mendes' client list in the Premier League includes 21 players and two managers (Nuno Espirito Santo, Jose Mourinho).

Wolves - Ruben Neves, Nelson Semedo, Daniel Podence, Rui Patricio, Pedro Neto, Joao Moutinho, Vitinha

Man CIty - Bernardo Silva, Ederson, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias

Liverpool - Fabinho, Diogo Jota

Tottenham - Matt Doherty, Carlos Vinicius

Everton - James Rodriguez

Leicester City - Ricardo Pereira

Leeds United - Helder Costa

Aston Villa - Anwar El Ghazi

Fulham - Ivan Cavaleiro

West Ham United - Goncalo Cardoso

