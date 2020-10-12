Lakers NBA Champions: How The Football World Congratulated LeBron James And Team

The Los Angeles Lakers secured their 17th NBA title after beating Miami Heat 106-93 in Game 6 this week. With the Lakers crowned champions, it was star player LeBron James who won the Finals MVP with a unanimous vote. In what was a long and arduous season filled with the unthinkable, LeBron James and the Lakers managed to rally throughout the postseason to pick up the NBA championship that brings them level with the Boston Celtics at the top of the franchise pile. Their achievements sent Twitter ablaze, with a host of football stars also taking to social media to congratulate the triumphant Lakers.

Kevin De Bruyne leads Lakers NBA champions wishes

My lakers 💜💛 congratulations on this championship @Lakers . — R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) October 12, 2020

After the Lakers were crowned winners, several footballers took to social media to praise the team. Manchester City maestro Kevin De Bruyne took to Twitter to share a poster featuring the LA Lakers, tagging Alex Caruso and LeBron James while congratulating the team. Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku took to Twitter to applaud the winners as well. The 27-year-old called the team ‘My Lakers’ as he acknowledged the team’s Finals victory with a couple of purple and yellow heart emojis.

Lakers NBA champions wishes: LA Galaxy applaud LeBron and co

LA Galaxy, the city’s football team also took to social media to celebrate the LA Lakers’ victory. The football side claimed that the two teams were the ‘Kings of Los Angeles’ as they posted a picture of the two teams celebrating victories. Calling the Lakers as the champions, they congratulated the outfit on their NBA Finals victory.

LA Galaxy also claimed that Los Angeles is the city of champions, as they wrote that the Lakers brought the championship back where it belongs. Another team which celebrated the outfit’s victory was Serie A's AC Milan. Sharing a post online, the historic club congratulated the franchise and Danny Green on the victory. This was Green's second title in as many seasons after his initial triumph with the Toronto Raptors.

Along with winning the Finals, Lakers star LeBron James set another record, becoming the first player in NBA history to win the MVP Finals honour with three different teams. The team’s 17th NBA victory was also their first since 2010, with LeBron James the star of the show. The Lakers star dominated Game 6, ending with a game-high 28 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists as he won the fourth title of his career. The 35-year-old has spoken about his love for football in the past, with LeBron James also holding a small stake in Premier League champions Liverpool.

Image Credits: LA Lakers Twitter