Messi To Man City? Kevin De Bruyne Unfazed By Barcelona Star's Potential Move To Etihad

Man City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne has admitted that he was aware of the transfer rumours linking Lionel Messi to Man City but is reluctant to get dragged into a debate on what could happen in the future. However, the Belgian star added that the Barcelona icon would be a great addition to the Man City squad. Messi was heavily linked with a move to Man City over the summer until LaLiga and Barcelona confirmed that the Argentine's €700million release clause was still active.

Kevin De Bruyne speaks out on rumours linking Lionel Messi to Man City

While speaking to Sky Sports ahead of Belgium's UEFA Nations League clash against England, Kevin De Bruyne was asked whether he would prefer to play alongside Lionel Messi at Man City. However, the 29-year-old remained unfazed over the rumours and said, "I don't really care about all the transfer talk, to be honest. If he (Messi) arrives at Man City, it will be great, if not, we still have quality players that I enjoy playing alongside."

Earlier in August, Messi handed in a transfer request to leave Barcelona due to his growing frustrations at the club and was tipped to join former boss, Pep Guardiola, at the Etihad. More so, reports claimed that Messi was keen to join Man City in order to play alongside national compatriot and best friend, Sergio Aguero. However, LaLiga and Barcelona confirmed that Messi's €700million release clause was still active at the time, with a transfer away from the Camp Nou all but impossible.

Lionel Messi to Man City in 2021? Barcelona icon to leave the club next summer?

Although Lionel Messi decided to stay put at Barcelona and not drag his beloved club to court, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner revealed that president Josep Maria Bartomeu didn't stay true to his word. In an interview with Goal, Messi spilt the beans and explained how the 57-year-old didn't allow him to leave as promised. This has led many to believe that Lionel Messi is expected to leave Barcelona when his contract expires in the summer of 2021. Man City will undoubtedly be keen on snapping up Lionel Messi when his deal expires next term.

Man City transfer news: Kevin De Bruyne hints at Jack Grealish's arrival at Etihad

De Bruyne might not have seemed interested in talking about Lionel Messi but was all praise when speaking about Aston Villa talisman Jack Grealish. The Belgian praised the 25-year-old's creativity, hinting that the Villa midfielder might be a target for Man City in the near future.

Image Credits - Leo Messi, Man City Instagram