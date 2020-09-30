Jose Mourinho And Frank Lampard Involved In Heated Touchline Row During Carabao Cup Clash

Chelsea lost to Tottenham on penalties in Round 4 of the Carabao Cup, with Blues midfielder Mason Mount missing the crucial spot-kick. While Chelsea started the game well and dominated the first half, Tottenham showed great character to come from behind and win the Tottenham vs Chelsea encounter. The London derby also lived up to its billing off the field, with opposing managers Jose Mourinho and Frank Lampard engaging in a verbal spat on the touchline.

Mourinho and Lampard trade shots on the byline

The incident between Jose Mourinho and Frank Lampard occurred during the first half of the Tottenham vs Chelsea game. With Chelsea dominating the first 45, Frank Lampard was seen actively gesturing on the touchline as he motivated his players to perform better. However, Frank Lampard’s antics appeared to have ticked off Jose Mourinho, as the Portuguese coach felt that the Chelsea boss was too vocal on the touchline.

Lampard & Mourinho really sniping at one another across the tech areas. 'F------ hell Frank, when you're losing 3-0 you're not standing up here' — Sam Wallace (@SamWallaceTel) September 29, 2020

As quoted by The Telegraph’s Sam Wallace, while addressing Frank Lampard, Jose Mourinho taunted him saying that the Blues boss doesn’t stand on the touchline when his side is losing 3-0. Notably, Frank Lampard was seen sulking in his chair as his side went 3-0 down to West Brom during Chelsea’s last Premier League outing. Videos from the Tottenham vs Chelsea game show Frank Lampard and Jose Mourinho engaged in a war of words around the 27th-minute mark.

Coaches address the incident after the game

After the Tottenham vs Chelsea game ended, both Frank Lampard and Jose Mourinho talked about the incident while speaking to the press, as they suggested that all is good between the duo. Frank Lampard stated that he was having some fun with Jose Mourinho on the touchline. Lampard also admitted that after Jose Mourinho's comments, he replied back saying that the Portuguese boss speaks more with the referees than with his players. The Chelsea manager later concluded by saying that he has huge respect for Jose Mourinho, suggesting that all is well between the duo.

Mourinho: 'With Frank the most important thing is my feelings for him, more than any words we exchanged. I will always owe him for everything he gave me as a player .. such a player, a friend & a professional' — Sam Wallace (@SamWallaceTel) September 29, 2020

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho echoed a similar sentiment while addressing the heated touchline debate during the Tottenham vs Chelsea game. Speaking to reporters after the game, Jose Mourinho said that for him his feelings towards Frank Lampard will always be more important than any words they exchange. Revealing what he said during the game, Jose Mourinho claimed that as an old coach, he was only advising a young coach to support his players when they are losing.

Mourinho on Lampard row: "We don’t need to be the protagonist of the touchline. When they were losing the last match 3-0 I was sad for him because he was down & quiet. I don’t need to tell him anything because he is a fantastic coach"

Adds, he loves Lampard for playing career — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) September 29, 2020

The Tottenham boss claimed that in his opinion, players need their managers more when they’re losing and that they don’t have to be protagonists on the touchline. Talking about Chelsea’s weekend draw against West Brom, Jose Mourinho discussed how Frank Lampard looked sad and quiet when his side was losing, as the veteran manager asked the Chelsea boss to support his players in tough situations. While concluding, Jose Mourinho said that he had advised Frank Lampard to stay on the touchline when his side is losing, while staying calm when his team is winning.

Image Credits: Chelsea Instagram, Tottenham Instagram