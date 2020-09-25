Harry Kane Will Quit Spurs In 2021 If Mourinho Fails To Deliver Trophies, Says Club Legend

Tottenham legend Glenn Hoddle has warned Jose Mourinho that he needs to win some silverware this season in order to keep star forward Harry Kane at the club. Spurs once again needed the presence of the talismanic Harry Kane on the pitch to get past KF Shkendija in their Europa League third qualifying round on Thursday night. However, having not won a trophy with Spurs in his senior career so far, multiple reports have linked the English star with a move away in the near future.

Harry Kane transfer news: Spurs legend makes bold claim on Kane's future

While speaking on The Gary Newbon Sport Show, BT Sport pundit Glenn Hoddle made quite the statement over his beloved Tottenham Hotspur and Harry Kane. The 62-year-old former Tottenham midfielder said, "I think Harry Kane needs to win some sort of silverware in order to commit his future at Tottenham. If Jose Mourinho, a master at winning trophies, is unable to deliver trophies this season, I feel Kane will quit Tottenham."

Hoddle further went on to talk about the new arrivals at Spurs being a motivation for Harry Kane but said Jose Mourinho needs to work his magic. "Gareth Bale's returned to win trophies and Sonny (Son Heung-min) also has the ambition but Kane staying put is vital for Spurs' success," he added. "They've been to the Champions League final in 2019 but not come close to winning a trophy apart from that. It's a make or break season for Spurs and Jose Mourinho needs to find a way to win silverware this campaign."

Harry Kane transfer news: Kane's ambition to win titles

Last season, Harry Kane was asked about his future at Tottenham and the star striker opted for a non-committal response. He said: "I don't feel like we're progressing as a team and I'm ambitious, I want to win titles. So, it’s not a definite I’m going to stay at Spurs forever but it’s not a no either." Spurs haven't won a trophy since the 2008 League Cup triumph. Kane was part of the club's youth system at the time.

Harry Kane Tottenham career: No trophies despite a prolific goalscoring record

Having progressed through the youth ranks at Tottenham, Kane made his senior debut for Spurs in 2009. However, Kane was loaned out several times to clubs across the country including Leyton Orient, Millwall, Leicester City and Norwich City. Kane then established himself as a regular for Spurs in 2014 under Mauricio Pochettino.

5 - Harry Kane is the first player to be directly involved in 5 goals in a @PremierLeague game (1 goal, 4 assists) since Mo Salah v Watford in March 2018 (4 goals, 1 assist). It's the second time Kane has done so (also May 2017 v Leicester). Quintet. pic.twitter.com/3c4UbYzeKi — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 20, 2020

Since then, Kane has gone on to win two Golden Boots and became the leading goalscorer for Tottenham in the Premier League. Kane has scored a total of 144 goals for Tottenham in the Premier League so far with many fans believing that he could overtake all-time record goalscorer Alan Shearer (260). However, Man United and Real Madrid are keen on swooping in for Kane next season if the 27-year-old goes another year without a trophy at Spurs.

Image Credits - AP