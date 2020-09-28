Arkadiusz Milik To United? Club In Contact With Napoli Striker After Spurs Show Interest

Following a sloppy start to the Premier League 2020-21 campaign, Manchester United have been on the receiving end of criticism for the lack of arrivals this summer. Besides Donny van de Beek, the Red Devils have failed to rope in the likes of Jadon Sancho, who has been one of the priority targets for the club. However, the club have now begun talks to sign Napoli star Arkadiusz Milik.

Arkadiusz Milik transfer to Man United talks emerge

According to a report by Rai Sports, Man United have entered the race to sign Arkadiusz Milik. With a decent midfield, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer now looks to bolster the attacking department. Although the team boasts Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood in the ranks, the manager believes it would be wise to have another attacking option to compete for the major trophies this season.

La gioia per la Coppa vinta rende tutto più bello, pure me 😂



Happiness for the Cup won, makes everything more beautiful, me too 😂



Radość po wygranym pucharze sprawia, że wszystko jest ładniejsze. Ja też 😂 pic.twitter.com/hd1xA1SWTY — Arkadiusz Milik (@arekmilik9) June 19, 2020

Apart from Man United, Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur are also keen on sealing the Arkadiusz Milik transfer. Mourinho wants to sign the striker in an attempt to take off the load from Harry Kane. His arrival could serve better for the North Londoners, who have also roped in Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale on a season-long loan.

Tottenham are favourites to sign Arkadiusz Milik

According to Radio Kiss, Tottenham are the current favourites to seal the Arkadiusz Milik transfer. However, the formula proposed by Napoli does not please the Portuguese tactician. Besides, various reports also claimed that the Pole had agreed to join AS Roma for a rumoured fee of €25 million.

Arkadiusz Milik has scored 48 goals in 122 appearances for the Italian giants. But he could not make it to the matchday squad of the club's opening Serie A fixtures. Napoli are keen on trading the striker with his contract set to expire by the end of the current season.

Solskjaer confident of transfer according to Sancho latest updates

Besides the Arkadiusz Milik talks, the Sancho latest updates suggest that Solskjaer hasn't given on the pursuit to sign the Borussia Dortmund winger. The manager reportedly believes that the England international will be a Man United player before the deadline day that ends on October 5. Dortmund have so far refused to negotiate for the youngster and expect him to continue at the Signal Iduna Park for a season more.

Image courtesy: Arkadiusz Milik Twitter