Jose Mourinho Drops UEFA Football Board Role, Aims At 'lack Of Respect' After 4-match Ban

Jose Mourinho was handed a four-match ban by UEFA as the AS Roma manager confronted match referee Anthony Taylor after the Europa League final. Sevilla were crowned champions, as Roma suffered a disheartening defeat in the penalty shootout in Budapest. Mourinho appeared to be chasing the referee in the stadium car park after the conclusion of the game.

Jose Mourinho resigned from the UEFA football board

Jose Mourinho decided to leave his position on the UEFA football board. The Portuguese manager was a part of the group consisting of a number of former coaches and players. The board works for the betterment of football in various aspects like the referring and the footballing laws.

As reported by Athletic, the former Tottenham Hotspur manager wrote a letter to Zvonimir Boban who happens to be UEFA's chief of football. In the letter addressed to him, he wrote,

In thanking you for the invitation you extended to me to be a member of the UEFA football board, I regret to inform you that, effective immediately, I will be renouncing my participation in this group. “The conditions which I so strongly believed in when I joined are no longer standing and I felt the obligation to take this decision. “I kindly ask that you also communicate my decision to the President Mr. Aleksander Ceferin.”

Roma is likely to challenge UEFA's decision to ban Mourinho for four games. The manager also was sent off a few times in the Serie A last season and it remains to be seen whether the European football's governing body rescinds his ban as Mourinho is expected to come with all guns blazing.

The manager is known for his passionate outbursts during a football match and has been involved in several incidents during the course of his managerial career.