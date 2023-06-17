Manchester United Could Land PSG Sensation Kylian Mbappe But Only On One Condition

Why you're reading this: Paris Saint-Germain Kylian Mbappe has remained one of the most sought-after young players in the world. The 24-year-old is believed to be the perfect candidate to carry forward the legacy of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Mbappe's contractual situation created a lot of drama this summer.

3 things we need to know

Mbappe lifted the World Cup with France in 2018

Mbappe arrived from Monaco in the very same year

The youngster has been a revelation for the French club in the last few seasons

Manchester United can snatch Kylian Mbappe from PSG

Manchester United might have a golden chance to land Kylian Mbappe, but only on one condition. As per a Daily Mirror report, if Sheikh Jassim takes over the club. There have been multiple reports in the last few days that a takeover is imminent and Sheikh Jassim holds an advantage over Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Mbappe already made his intentions clear that he is ready to play for PSG for one more season but will not renew his existing deal. The forward's current contract does have a one-year extension clause, but the team cannot trigger it without the consent of the star player himself.

Paris Saint-Germain cannot risk losing the player for free and therefore will be ready to part ways with him this summer. But that would only happen at the right price. He will fetch a fortune and United wouldn't mind taking in a player of his calibre. Erik ten Hag has been in search of a goal poacher and Mbappe could fit the bill perfectly.

The player can play across the front three and can easily combine with the likes of Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho. Real Madrid came close in 2022 to rope in the footballer, but he went on to commit his future with the French club. The Spanish giants might renew their interest after the departure of Karim Benzema, who recently joined Al-Ittihad.

PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi reportedly played a key role in Sheikh Jassim's takeover bid, and their relationship could be the key for this deal to materialise.