Jose Mourinho Hits Back At Mesut Ozil After German Mocks Tottenham On Twitter

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho is known for his hard-hitting, unapologetic statements, most of which are seen during his interaction with the media. The Portuguese tactician once again did not hesitate even a bit in slamming one of his former players, Mesut Ozil. The Arsenal outcast had mocked Tottenham on Twitter recently, with Mourinho now hitting back at the Germany international in his own way.

Also Read | Mesut Ozil drops Fenerbahce hint, compares Turkish side with LaLiga giants Real Madrid

"Easy question, retire", says Mesut Ozil on Tottenham move

Ozil hasn't had the best of relationships with Arsenal in the past few seasons. But that hasn't deterred or docked his loyalty towards the Gunners when speaking with the fans. During his most recent #AskMesut interaction on Twitter, a question has triggered conflict between Ozil and Mourinho.

The former Real Madrid superstar was presented with a situation in which he has just one contract, which was from Tottenham, questioning if he'd join the derby rivals or rather hang up his boots. The 32-year-old midfielder, appearing to take a jibe at Spurs, said that he would simply retire rather than going the other way.

Also Read | Did Jose Mourinho buy Marine FC ticket after club raffled off 20,000 tickets?

Who told him that Tottenham were interested in signing him?: Jose Mourinho on Ozil

Mourinho was quizzed on his thoughts on Ozil's comments during a press conference. And the manager appears to have no love left for his former player, hitting out at him. Mourinho said, "Who told him that Tottenham were interested in signing him?". Interestingly, the two worked together at the Bernabeu between 2010 and 2013.

Also Read | Jose Mourinho mocks Premier League as Spurs game gets called off hours before kick-off

Ozil transfer: Fenerbahce lead race to sign Germany international

Ozil has been out of action for the Gunners since March last year after a fallout with manager Mikel Arteta. He is yet to bag a single minute of game time after being excluded from the Premier League and the Europa League squads. His contract ends in June this year with no extension talks in sight.

Ozil transfer rumours suggest interest from Turkish League outfit Fenerbahce. The 2014 World Cup winner did speak on his love for Fenerbahce. He claimed he still dreams of playing in two countries - the USA and Turkey. Ozil confirmed that if he wishes to play in Turkey, there is only one club he would join: Fenerbahce. He also drew a comparison of the Turkish giants with Real Madrid, calling Fenerbahce the best club in Turkey.

Also Read | Tottenham 2020 review: Mourinho's roller coaster, Amazon documentary and Bale's homecoming

Image courtesy: Tottenham, Mesut Ozil Instagram