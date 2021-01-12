Mesut Ozil Drops Fenerbahce Hint, Compares Turkish Side With LaLiga Giants Real Madrid

Alarm bells are ringing for Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season. The Germany international has been linked with several clubs in Europe and the USA. However, recent reports suggest a move to Turkish league outfit Fenerbahce is closer than ever, with the player also dropping a huge hint on his future during an interaction with fans on Twitter.

Mesut Ozil confesses fondness for Fenerbahce

Ozil was involved in a Q&A round on Twitter with fans pressing the 32-year-old to open up on his future course of action. One of the users enquired about Ozil’s favourite district in Istanbul. The former Real Madrid superstar replied, “Kadikoy”, the region where Fenerbahce play. Indeed, he has been strongly linked with the Turkish outfit and it was thus expected that fans would grill him on the same.

I grew up as a @Fenerbahce fan as a kid in Germany - every German-Turkish person supports a Turkish team when they grow up in Germany. And mine was Fenerbahce. Fenerbahce is like Real Madrid in Spain. The biggest club in the country 🇹🇷 https://t.co/Y3hEba79IO — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) January 11, 2021

Another user pressed upon him to speak about his fondness for the club. Ozil stated that he grew up as a Fenerbahce fan. “Every German-Turkish person supports a Turkish club when they grow up in Germany. And mine was Fenerbahce.” He did not shy away from drawing comparisons between Fenerbahce and Real Madrid, claiming that the former were the biggest club in the country.

Ozil to Fenerbahce move might soon be a reality

Apart from Fenerbahce, the midfielder has been linked with a move to the Major League Soccer (MLS) with reports insisting that DC United were keen on sealing his transfer. He triggered further speculations on being asked if he would continue playing football after leaving the Emirates-based outfit.

I definitely will. There are two countries I want to play football in before I retire: Turkey 🇹🇷 and USA 🇺🇸. If I went to Turkey, I could only go to Fenerbahce. https://t.co/TL68kUL62M — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) January 11, 2021

Ozil replied in the affirmative, suggesting that he dreams of playing in two countries – Turkey and the USA, further insisting he would sign for Fenerbahce if a move to Turkey was on the cards. Currently, Fenerbahce lead the race to sign the Arsenal outcast. The midfielder has been frozen out since March last year, yet to bag a single minute after being left out of the Premier League and Europa League squads.

Ozil contract expires at the end of the current season

Amid the Ozil transfer talks, he will see off his Arsenal contract till the end of the current season with no glaring hope of a contract extension with the Gunners. Although he had earlier expressed his desire to help the club whenever called upon to do so, manager Mikel Arteta remains unfazed. But, Ozil has no regrets on joining the club from Real Madrid, as confessed by him on Twitter.

Image courtesy: Mesut Ozil Twitter