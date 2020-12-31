Jose Mourinho Mocks Premier League As Spurs Game Gets Called Off Hours Before Kick-off

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho took a sly dig at the Premier League by revealing that his team had no idea if they would be playing Fulham in the hours leading up to Wednesday night’s eventually postponed clash. Spurs were due to host Fulham at 6:00 PM local time (11:30 PM IST) but by 2:00 PM (7:30 PM IST), there was still no confirmation as to whether the match would go ahead due a COVID-19 outbreak at the Fulham camp. The Portuguese manager took to Instagram and criticised the Premier League over the lack of clarity surrounding his team’s fixture and posted a tongue-in-cheek comment about the “best league in the world”.

Tottenham vs Fulham postponed: Jose Mourinho's jibe at the Premier League

The Premier League clash between Tottenham and Fulham at the Tottenham Stadium on Wednesday was called off only hours before kick-off, leaving Jose Mourinho an unhappy man. Reports from Sky Sports claim that the Fulham camp had asked for the game to be rearranged following "a significant rise in positive COVID-19 cases, as well as a number of players showing symptoms on Wednesday".

Spurs were due to play Fulham at 6:00 PM local time (11:30 PM IST) and Jose Mourinho didn't hold back from taking a jibe at the Premier League. The 'Special One' posted a video on Instagram, showing himself and his staff sitting on sofas, seemingly awaiting instructions from the league officials. Mourinho's video was posted just a few minutes past 2:00 PM (7:30 PM IST).

He captioned the video, "Match at 6 pm...but we still don't know if we play. Best league in the world". Mourinho also panned the camera towards a TV showing Sky Sports news and zoomed in on the time stating 2:02 PM. Mourinho's post mocking the Premier League gained plenty of attention on social media.

Spurs' fixture with Fulham, due to be played at 18:00 GMT this evening, has been postponed following a Premier League Board meeting



Full statement: https://t.co/KInrnKDl2D#TOTFUL pic.twitter.com/SjQUpOvVLv — Premier League (@premierleague) December 30, 2020

The Premier League eventually made the decision to call off the Spurs vs Fulham game half an hour later. In a statement, the league revealed that the move was made following consultation with its medical advisors. It was also added that the decision to postpone the game was taken as a precaution and with the health of players and staff as the priority.

The Spurs vs Fulham clash becomes the second in the English top-flight to be called off this week after Man City's game against Everton was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak at the City camp. On Tuesday, the Premier League confirmed 18 positive coronavirus cases across the league - the highest figure recorded this season - following the latest round of testing.

